Checo Pérez’s car, during the Spanish Grand Prix. AFP7 via Europa Press / Europa Press

Mr. comebacks manifested in Montmeló, but it was insufficient. Checo Pérez, who started eighth, went through an ordeal to be able to climb positions and stay in fifth position. The result was not the best for a driver who was hired to help frustrate Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton. The Mexican, however, has had to compete against his own failures. Max Verstappen finished second to the skill of Hamilton, winner of the Spanish Grand Prix.

The classification knocked down the expectations of Checo Pérez. The Mexican’s car got out of control and lost the opportunity to start among the first places. After Saturday’s session, Pérez admitted that he had a shoulder problem that hurt him. “It was a bit difficult, I didn’t feel 100% about myself,” he said. The terrible performance also bothered the Red Bull team aspiring to fight for the podium with Verstappen and Pérez in Barcelona.

In the snatch, Pérez launched himself with a knife between his teeth. He managed to get two places ahead of Esteban Ocon and Carlos Sainz Jr. The slope was named Daniel Ricciardo from McLaren and, further afield, Valtteri Bottas from Mercedes and Charles Leclerc from Ferrari.

With the entrance to the pits, Pérez gained some positions until the fourth position. But he knew that behind was an aggressive Bottas who had no problem getting past him. On lap 28, the Mexican had to change tires and after leaving he struggled to stay in sixth place in the race. The battle he held was against a tough Ricciardo who knew how to close spaces with his zigzag movements.

On more than two occasions, Checo Pérez tried to get into a hole and win over Ricciardo’s place. Despite having power at Red Bull, it wasn’t enough. It was not until lap 46 that the Mexican found the opportunity: in a very small space he found the advantage to pass the Australian and establish himself in fifth place. A great movement by the Mexican that demonstrates the experience of a decade in Formula 1.

In the last four laps, Checo Pérez tried to keep the fastest lap of the race, but the mark was kept by his teammate Max Verstappen. The adaptation process of the Mexican has been long with the buffalo team. The boy supported by tycoon Carlos Slim remains in sixth position in the drivers’ standings (32 points) behind McLaren’s Lando Norris (41) and Charles Leclerc (40).

After four dates of the Formula 1 championship, the Mexican has been far from the podium. In his first race he came out of the bottom of the standings to stay in fifth place. At Imola he had his worst performance, finishing twelfth. Last week, in Portugal, it was fourth. Formula 1 will return until May 23 at the Monaco circuit.

