After four seasons, Czech Perez he stops being a Red Bull driver. The announcement, which had been expected for a long time, was made official on Wednesday afternoon with a statement indicating that both parties had reached an agreement to separate their paths, just six months after it was renewed until the end 2025. His place will be occupied by Liam Lawson.

The driver, who joined the Austrian team in 2021 and has won five victories, had been renewed last June, but for some time and, above all, since that signing, his results have not been up to par with what he expected. was required of him. In 2024 he has reached four podiums, but has not been able to achieve victory on any circuit, being the last of the eight drivers from the elite teams not to celebrate any victory.

The Mexican started very well, second in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Japan, and third in China, in the first five races of the World Championship, but his performance dropped as he added kilometers, rescuing a third place in Belgium, already in July, shortly before to renew.

Pérez, Verstappen and Carlos Sainz, in the Bahrain Grand Prix



EFE





From that signing onwards, the Mexican had even worse results. And the competition with his teammate, Max Verstappen, even further overshadowed his performance. The Austrian, world champion, achieved almost 300 points more than Pérez. «I would like to thank Checo for everything he has done for Red Bull over the past four seasons. From the moment we decided to have him join the team, he has shown that he has been an extraordinary teammate, and has helped us win two Constructors’ titles,” he commented. Christian HornerCEO of Red Bull.









For his part, Pérez also wanted to leave diplomatically and thanked the team for the help of his growth as a driver: «I am very grateful for these four years and for the opportunity to compete in a fantastic team. Driving for Red Bull has been an unforgettable experience and I will always celebrate the achievements they achieve. We have broken records, achieved outstanding challenges and I have had the privilege of meeting wonderful people along the way,” says the Mexican, who has a few words for all the team staff and his teammate: “It has been an honor to compete alongside Max all these years and share the success.