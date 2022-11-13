Checo Pérez, aboard his Red Bull, leaves behind Charles Leclerc, who lost control of the Ferrari. MAURO PIMENTEL (AFP)

Penultimate date of the season and Checo Pérez choked on the Brazilian Grand Prix. The Mexican had the best opportunity to extend the distance against Charles Leclerc in the fight for the runner-up. Pérez, who at one point in the race was second, finished seventh with all tires degraded and no chance of a podium finish. That leaves things level with 290 points for both and with the last race to run in Abu Dhabi. The race was won by George Russell of Mercedes, followed by Hamilton and by Sainz. The strategies, this time, were not the best for Red Bull nor the companionship of a Verstappen who did not let him pass on the last lap so that he could add more points despite the order of the bosses. “I don’t know what happened, after what I’ve done for him. If he has two championships, it’s thanks to me”, reproached the Mexican after the race in an interview with F1TV.

The Mexican, in his two seasons at Red Bull, has played as Verstappen’s service partner. In both years, Pérez has been the squire in the two Dutch championships. And despite the team orders, the one from Guadalajara had never reproached. Until today. “Thanks for that, guys. [Verstappen] he really showed who he is,” Checo Pérez launched with sarcasm and annoyance on the radio. Verstappen, without playing anything, did not give in. “I have told you, I have my reasons,” replied the reigning F1 champion. “We have to sit down and discuss it. You have to look forward and move on. I will definitely let him win in Abu Dhabi”, Verstappen clarified when asked by F1TV.

Pérez started from fourth position, behind Verstappen, Hamilton and Russell. The starting place was not the best after a rough qualifying, where he was ninth, and then a race sprint, where he climbed to the fourth. On the Interlagos track, in São Paulo, the Red Bulls had to catch the Mercedes that have resurfaced after a bad season. Bad because they were used to taking everything in the last five years.

The initial launch, Pérez knew how to defend himself well against Lando Norris and withstood the pressure of Verstappen. In the first lap Magnussen, who won the unexpected pole position, spun and hit Ricciardo’s car to cause the safety car. On the restart, Verstappen and Hamilton collided, opening up the opportunity for Pérez to take second. The two-time champion was sanctioned with five seconds. As if there was no lack of good news for Red Bull, Leclerc lost control of his Ferrari and went off the track.

Checo Pérez and Max Verstappen, after qualifying for the Brazilian Grand Prix. AFP7 via Europa Press (AFP7 via Europa Press)

The Mexican had to approach Russell and try to lengthen the distance against a Sainz in torpedo mode. The Spaniard, again in the year, made the race bitter with a lousy time when changing tires. So everything was in a Checo Pérez against the Mercedes, because Hamilton wanted to attack. On lap 24, Pérez changed tires for fresher ones. Russell emulated the strategy.

Perez, around lap 40, was beginning to have the threat of Hamilton in the side mirrors. Five laps later, the seven-time world champion overtook Red Bull to earn second place. Three laps later, he had to go out to change tires again to hold on to the finish. His rival was Sainz.

A virtual safety car He won on the track, helping Sainz to have new tires to compete in the last laps of the races. It was the battle for third place between the Spanish and the Mexican. The Red Bull could not hold out against the greater power of the Ferrari. And as if it had been worse, Leclerc surpassed him. A few laps later, Fernando Alonso and Verstappen gained the position. Before the checkered flag was lowered, they asked the Dutchman to give up the position to the Mexican although it was already too late. “Sorry about that, Checo,” Red Bull boss Christian Horner tried to comfort him. The last, for that second place in the world, will be in Abu Dhabi. São Paulo has left a crack in Red Bull.

