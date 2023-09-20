It is well known that the Formula 1 It is one of the sports where the most money moves every second, but it is also one of those that generates the most for the pockets of the pilots who, at the end of the day, are the ones who risk their lives in each GP who go running, some earn more than others, but still the figures are enormous.

For this reason, Forbes Magazine has recently been in charge of listing the 10 highest paid pilots of this 2023 Formula 1 season to find out if what they earn is comparable to what they do on the tracks and everything seems to be the case because the leader in this

list is Max Verstappen the best driver with more than 10 races won and the current two-time champion.

But the Mexican also appears, Sergio “Checo” Pérez of Red Bull as one of those who earns the most money and the number 11, in addition to earning a lot, also generates it. It is well known that between him and Verstappen the tricolor puts more money into the team through sponsorships

which little by little translates into earning a good amount of money.

Checo Pérez among the highest paid in 2023 | Photo: EFE

Checo Pérez for this list is located in position number 6 with an admirable amount of 10 million dollars a yeara more than important amount, but somewhat far from what drivers like Max Verstappen earn, who fills his pockets with 55 million dollars, or

Lewis Hamilton who adds 35 million to his bank accounts.

Highest paid 2023

Maz Verstappen – $55 million – Red Bull Lewis Hamilton – $35 million – Mercedes Charles Leclerc – 24 million dollars – Ferrari Lando Norris – $20 million – McLaren Carlos Sainz – 12 million dollars – Ferrari Sergio Pérez – 10 million dollars – Red Bull Valtteri Borras – 10 million dollars – Alfa Romeo George Russell – 8 million dollars – Mercedes Esteban Ocon – 6 million dollars – Alpine Fernando Alonso – 5 million dollars – Aston Martin

Checo Pérez has already been able to enter the Top 5 of the Best Paid in other editions of Formula 1, but he has not been able to match the best salaries on the grid, even so his income is quite enviable.