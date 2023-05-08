Checo Pérez celebrates after winning pole position at the Miami Grand Prix. MARK THOMPSON (Getty Images via AFP)

Miami became, once again, another Mexican franchise. If at the Austin Grand Prix the grandstands were painted tricolor, in the paradise of Florida the biggest darling was Checo Pérez. No wonder, it is the only Latin American connection among the Formula 1 driver squad. The Mexican driver knew how to respond with a pole position on Saturday and a second place on the podium, something that keeps him at a distance from Verstappen.

Last year, at the premiere of Miami as the headquarters of F1, Pérez received Bad Bunny in his garage. This year he had a brief meeting with DJ Tiësto, with the Argentine tennis player Juan Martín del Potro and exchanged shirts with the quarterback Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes. From Guadalajara, the boxer Saúl Cinnamon Álvarez, after winning his fight, wished the Mexican good luck in the peak of the highest audience on television. The czechomania he lit up since 2021 when he was able to earn a seat in the competitive Red Bull team. Everyone wanted a bit of the Mexican, whom the team entrusted to be the figure to promote their exclusive clothing line in Miami, like that pink and white cap that also reminded, unintentionally, of his moments in Force India.

Pérez’s footprint is reminiscent of the great Latin Americans in the championship such as the legendary Juan Manuel Fangio, the Brazilians Ayrton Senna, Nelson Piquet and Felipe Massa or the Colombian Juan Pablo Montoya, with whom the Mexican shares records. Both Montoya and the driver from Guadalajara have seven victories and 30 podium finishes. The Red Bull man has remained a driver in the highest category of motorsport for 13 years and, according to Pérez himself, “my career is like wine, getting better and better.” His desire remains intact: to be world champion. The obstacle? The best driver of the last two years: Max Verstappen.

Formula 1 and Red Bull have employed Checo Pérez as an ambassador for racing in America. Last year he was, along with Hamilton, one of the drivers who gave an exhibition on The Strip, the mythical avenue in Las Vegas, where a race will be held for the first time on November 18. The Mexico City Grand Prix, to be run on October 29, has been the race that serves as a tribute in honor of its pilot. The event already sold out all its tickets in the first hours of sale a year ago.

The euphoria for Checo Pérez was seen in the stands of the circuit in Miami. In the minutes before the race, the organizers presented the drivers as if they were football players with cheerleaders and smoke. When it was the turn of the Latin American pilot, the ovation was combined with a “¡Viva México!”, launched by the presenter. During the award ceremony, Pérez received the applause, Verstappen was booed after that incident in Brazil, where the two-time champion refused to give up the position to his teammate. The checolivers they do not forgive

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country