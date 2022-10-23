Checo Pérez in the Red Bull garage during the United States Grand Prix in Austin (Texas). Mark Thompson (AFP)

The world can recognize that there is a Mexican champion in Formula 1. The season of Checo Pérez and Max Verstappen have given Red Bull the constructors’ championship, a title they have not won since 2013 due to the dominance of eight consecutive years won by Mercedes. At the Austin Grand Prix in Texas, Verstappen won and continues the revelry after winning his two-time championship two weeks ago, while the Mexican finished in fourth position. Pérez let himself be loved by the stands full of his countrymen. In the last two years, the Mexican has played the role of defender of his partner on the track, the ideal squire.

It was a turbulent week for Red Bull. First due to the death of the man who promoted the entry of the sugary drinks company into Formula 1. Dietrich Mateschitz died this Saturday, the founder and co-owner managed to get the business group a place in the maximum circuit in 2004. The other bad news was that they had to change the power unit on Pérez’s car so he had to suffer a five-place penalty at the start. In qualifying he finished fourth, but had to drop back to ninth. Sainz took the pole position the already champion Max Verstappen.

Pérez had to attack from the middle of the grid. The Mexican climbed two positions in the initial melee a little helped by the impact between Sainz and Russell. The Spaniard lost control of the car and had to abandon the race. The problem for the one from Guadalajara, when not in Checo’s adventures, is that the Mexican had a slightly weakened front wing after contact with Valtteri Bottas from Alfa Romeo.

On the second lap of the race, Pérez easily passed Norris’s McLaren to claim sixth place and begin chasing the next Formula 1 retiree, Sebastian Vettel. But, of course, the Mexican’s Red Bull had to overcome the expertise of this four-time world champion German. He would get it a few miles later.

Pérez drove the grandstands crazy at the Circuit of the Americas with the clean and jerk of speed when he was able to overtake Lance Stroll on the seventh lap and take fourth place in the race. The mission was to attack the Mercedes. The Mexican tried unsuccessfully to attack Russell. The minutes passed and Hamilton changed tires to get ahead. That caused Verstappen and Russell to do the same. Perez, on lap 14, went out into the garages and that change dropped him back to sixth place and behind Hamilton.

A bad maneuver by Bottas caused the safety car. That helped Leclerc change tires and be behind Pérez. For that moment of the race the order was: Verstappen, Hamilton, Pérez and Leclerc. At the restart, the Mexican wanted to go all the way to beat Hamilton, but a few minutes later the safety car came out again after a collision between Fernando Alonso and Stroll. Again the rhythm of the race stopped a little.

At the second restart in Austin, the distances seemed to be maintained, but Leclerc was closing in on Checo Pérez. On lap 29, the one from Guadalajara saw how the Monegasque almost surpassed him. On the following lap, the scene was repeated although this time Leclerc was able to overtake him. Either way. The Mexican said that he had pushed him off the track and there was no reason or echo. Now the Mexican with the sensitive car had to hope that Russell didn’t overtake him.

Checo Pérez's car during the United States Grand Prix in Austin (Texas).

The chaos came in Texas on laps 35 and 36 Verstappen came out to the pits and the mechanics slowed him down with a tire change of more than 11 seconds, a horror by Formula 1 standards. Everything was complicated for him champion. Pérez remained the leader, but at a disadvantage because everyone was changing tires. He took until lap 39, where he dropped to fifth place. The Mexican tried to come back to try to reach a place on the podium and only managed to climb to fourth place. Nothing else to do.

Red Bull already has five world championships and has closed all kinds of battles against Ferrari and Mercedes this year with three races remaining. With the exception of the world runner-up, which Leclerc and Pérez are fighting with a difference of two points. The following week, already in Mexico City, the local idol will have his chance to take advantage.

