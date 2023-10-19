The 2023 Formula 1 season has gone from more to less for the Mexican driver Czech Perez. He won two of the first four grands prix of the year, in Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan, and fought for the championship with his teammate RedBull, Max Verstappen.

The Dutchman had overwhelming dominance from that moment on and was crowned champion with much anticipation. Meanwhile, the Mexican fights to defend second place: he has 224 points and surpasses the British Lewis Hamilton by 30.

While still in the race for the subtitle, Checo acted as an actor in a music video. He appears in the most recent production by regional Mexican music singer Carín León.

This was the appearance of Checo Pérez in the video

León’s new work is called Por la familia, and in the official video for the song, both León and Pérez thank all the people who have helped them in their careers.

Checo acts as a taxi driver in the video and picks up León at an airport. Then they travel to different places and throughout the song, both the design of the vehicle and the appearance of the driver gradually change.

Near the end, Pérez appears dressed in the uniform and helmet he uses with the RedBull team.

For the family ‘For the family’, the video in which Checo Pérez appears with Carin León.

“The official video for Por La Familia is now available! Check it out and tell us what your favorite scene is. The new song is a tribute to the power of family, in good and bad times,” Checo wrote in a post on their social networks.

SPORTS

More Sports news