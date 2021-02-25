He was about to leave Formula 1, when in September he learned that he had been replaced by Sebastian Vettel at Racing Point -Aston Martin since 2021-. However, Checo Pérez did not give up, he showed himself on the track and at the end of the season he won the biggest prize: accompanying Max Verstappen in Red Bull, the runner-up team.

Two months after that day he was confirmed in the Austrian team, the Mexican got in the car. He tested at Silverstone and was enthusiastic about “the potential the car has,” while cautioning: “It’s very different from what I’ve driven in my career.”

“From the moment I hit the track I could feel that the car has a lot of potential. It’s very different from anything I’ve ever driven in my Formula One career. as for the power unit, the brakes, the steering wheel, the grip, but I’m happy because I can see the potential of the car, “he said in a statement released by the Red Bull team.

Sergio Pérez, who was fourth in the Drivers’ World Championship last year, rode his first laps in his new car at the English Silverstone circuit. “I am very happy. It has been my first day with Red Bull and it has been incredible. I think we have done a good job. Every time I feel more comfortable with my seat, with my pedals, with my steering wheel and that helps us to reach the best. prepared as possible for the first training session in Bahrain ”, he explained.

Checo, who last year managed to release his track record in F1 after winning the second of the two tests held at the Sakhir circuit (Bahrain), accumulated laps, while the team focused on optimizing the adjustment of the seats, from the pedals and familiarization with operating procedures.

“Days like today help a lot to get to Bahrain as well prepared as possible, because when we get there we will only have a day and a half and any problem that you can save yourself is important, from the position of the steering wheel or the position of the seat,” at the beginning of the season, March 26.

Although Pérez had tested on Tuesday, a day later he did it with the new RB16B, as did Verstappen. While Alex Albon, who the Mexican replaced and who in 2021 will be the reserve driver for Red Bull and Alpha Tauri, did so with the RB15.

“I think he’s adjusting very well,” Christian Horner, Red Bull’s crew chief, said of the Mexican. “He’s obviously been a while (in Formula 1), he’s a popular member of the paddock and you can see why. He’s an easy guy to get along with, he’s doing all his homework, he’s been working hard through the winter. He’s really taking advantage of this opportunity. with both hands, “she praised him.

Pérez has been a stable member since 2011, when he debuted at Sauber, “I think for Checo, after having driven for a team for so long, there will inevitably be a lot of differences, just in the procedure, in the way we operate. So any mileage What we’ve been able to give him is invaluable as he gets to know his engineering team, how our machines work, how our meetings work, what is required of him as a Red Bull driver. So I think these last few days have been invaluable to him, “Horner considered.

F1 will open its season in Bahrain as it did in 2010, after Australia – the usual first date of the year with the exception of 2020 marked by the pandemic – asked to delay its date due to the health situation due to the coronavirus.