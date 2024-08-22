The vote of confidence that Red Bull gave Sergio Pérez is fundamental for the defense of the Constructors’ title.

The decision to keep the Mexican until the end of the season is because there is no driver among the options who can improve or change the direction of the team in the midst of the crisis with the RB20.

So Checo must take advantage of this second opportunity and recover from the unfortunate results that have haunted him since the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix. At the restart of activities, the Zandvoort track has a score to settle with the Guadalajara native, since he has been denied a podium since the Netherlands rejoined the calendar.

A year ago he did manage to cross the checkered flag in third place, but was penalized with 5 seconds for exceeding the speed limit in the pits and gave up his place to Pierre Gasly.

In 2022, his performance allowed him to add 10 points by finishing fifth, more than 18 seconds behind his teammate Max Verstappen, who took the glory. His worst position was eighth in 2021, in his first campaign with the energy drinks team. Pérez remains seventh in the Drivers’ Championship with 131 points in the middle of the Mercedes, 19 points away from reaching Lewis Hamilton and 15 from being reached by George Russell. What happens in free practice will give some indication of where Checo and Red Bull stand.