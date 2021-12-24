Pensions, full equalization from January 2022: allowance increases

Pension from January 2022 with increase coming: payslips and checks will be richer for the retirees. Reason? There revaluation adapts to the trend ofinflation. And then comes some extra money.

Equalization and revaluation pensions in January 2022

With the equalization from the pensions in 2022 the amount will have a revaluation that takes into account the average consumer price index for blue-collar and white-collar families calculated by ISTAT. In detail, the decree of the Ministry of Economy of 17 November, published in the Official Gazette of 26, provides that the percentage of variation for the calculation of the equalization of pensions for the year 2021 will be determined at +1.7 from January 1, 2022, except for an adjustment to be made at the time of equalization for the following year.

Pensions increases January 2022: increases by how much? Inps dossier, the figures

The first estimates on the pension checks gave her a dossier ofInps. The pensions for an amount up to 4 times the minimum treatment (equal to that of 2021 which is € 515.58), i.e. up to € 2,062.32, will increase by 1.7%; the pensions higher than 4 and up to 5 times the minimum INPS treatment – between € 2,062.33 and € 2,577.90 – will be revalued by 1.53%, without prejudice to the revaluation to 1.7% of the bracket up to 2,062.32 EUR. Pensions exceeding 5 times the minimum Inps, i.e. over 2,577.90 euros, will increase by 1.275%, without prejudice to the revaluation of 1.7% of the echelon up to € 2,062.32 and 1.53% of the range between € 2,062.33 and € 2,577.90.

And then