In the Tyumen Region, due to the deterioration of the epidemiological situation in connection with the coronavirus, inspections of compliance with the mask regime and other restrictions are resumed.

Employees of the regional Rospotrebnadzor, departments and police officers will strengthen control over the observance of sanitary rules by companies and organizations.

In the regional operational headquarters to the portal “Our town” told that the heads of business entities, directors of shops and chains, restaurants, cafes, heads of industrial enterprises were issued orders to strengthen preventive measures. We are talking, among other things, about increasing the rate of vaccination of employees.

In the Tyumen region, a mandatory mask regime remains. Citizens are required to wear masks in public places. Control over compliance with the regime will be strengthened. The decision to introduce additional restrictions will be made depending on the epidemiological situation and the rate of vaccination.

As of June 16, 65 people were infected with the coronavirus in the Tyumen region. During the day, three people died from the effects of the infection.

On Thursday, June 17, restrictions came into force in St. Petersburg due to the increase in the number of cases of COVID-19. So, the work of restaurants is prohibited from 2:00 to 6:00, the work of food courts and children’s rooms, as well as entertainment at public catering facilities, are prohibited.