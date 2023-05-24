Genoa – 120 people identified and two businesses checked in via Prè, which for sanitary conditions where they were located have been fined and closed until they get into compliance. It is the result of an operation by the forces of order which took place the other evening in the historic centre, at the Darsena and near the Principe railway station.

The agents of the Prè police station, together with colleagues from the Liguria crime prevention department and the railway police they beat the alleys. The checks were also attended by the local police, an anti-drug dog of the Guardia di Finanza and the inspectors of the ASL 3. And it was the latter who noticed little attention to hygiene in the two shops in via Prè. These are the Gusto Latino and New Istanbul food and wine shops, which have been closed for non-compliance until they are in order. The holders were also fined a total of €8,000.