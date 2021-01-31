He Athletic can give it in Cadiz a almost final blow to this League. The defeat of Real Madrid against Levante gives the rojiblanco team the possibility of getting a almost unbridgeable distance for his eternal rival at this point in the season (follow the game live on AS.com). The Cholo team traveled to the city of Cadiz knowing that if they win this afternoon they will have half title in his pocket, although Simeone’s first objective will be for his players to go out onto the pitch without thinking about anything other than the game itself. He technical Argentine will not be able to count on Beautiful and Carrasco before a Cádiz you need to score so as not to be in a complicated situation. The crash is marked, in addition to the new Madrid stumble, by the positives for coronavirus of Beautiful and Carrasco, two basic players in the Cholo scheme. They are not just any footballers for the Argentine coach, who will have to vary an eleven what seems very defined.

Atlético continues to err in their fight for the title. At last match was overcome by Valencia in the first half, but after the break he solved a crash that had been very difficult. For the second consecutive game he was behind on the scoreboard and turned it around again. João Felix It was again the one at the beginning of the season and Luis Suarez he did not miss his appointment with the goal. Against Cádiz they will form the pair in attack again.

He Cadiz set you know you have to improve your numbers in their stadium. Of ten games he has won two (Barcelona and Alavés). Little baggage for a team that seeks to continue another campaign in the First Division. It is also true that of those parties, only four were defeats (Osasuna, Sevilla, Real Sociedad and Getafe). In his fiefdom he scored nine goals and conceded thirteen. Álvaro Cervera’s team knows the difficulties of facing the leader, but any point can be vital. Cádiz signed Saponjic as one of the reinforcements for the second round of the season. For him Cholo did not count and he will be ready to give a scare to those who until now have been his companions. Something, on the other hand, very Atleti. Many eyes will be on him, although the Andalusian team will trust him in attack to Negrego and Choco Lozano. The points will have to take advantage of the minimum opportunity they have in front of Oblak if their team wants to scratch some point.

Y improve on defense. In the game played at the Wanda Metropolitano, the Cádiz made two gifts unfit for the category and in twenty minutes he had lost the match. It is not supposed to repeat, well Suárez and company they will be eager to take advantage of them. Simeone has a question: Vrsaljko or Marcos Llorente as right lane. El Cholo lost Trippier and Vrsaljko is his natural replacement. But Marcos Llorente can also play in this position. To make him the most retarded Madrilenian, Torreira would enter to help Koke and Lemar, now fixed holder. Lodi will play as a left-handed winger. Those who come out will know that they can give checkmate to LaLiga.