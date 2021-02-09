Cosmetic and minor repairs are often passed on to the tenant

There are usually a number of other regulations in the current rental agreements. This includes, for example, the size of the apartment. It is not that rarely wrong. Re-measuring can therefore be worthwhile. The tenant does not have to tolerate a deviation of more than 10 percent to the disadvantage of the tenant. He can then reduce the rent. How cosmetic repairs or minor repairs are dealt with is also regularly contractually regulated: “Such measures are basically the responsibility of the landlord. However, the obligation to do this is regularly transferred to the tenant, ”says the tenant association expert. As a rule, this is permitted, but there are occasional formulations that unreasonably disadvantage the tenant. If this is the case, “the statutory regulation automatically comes into effect” – and this is often more advantageous for the tenant.

Most of the rental agreements regulate the additional costs

The allocation of additional costs is also regulated in the contract. Whether and which additional costs (such as electricity, gas, water, garbage disposal, property tax or street cleaning) are to be borne by the tenant must be specified there. If nothing is determined in this regard, the agreed rent would be what is known as an “inclusive rent”, which means that the additional costs would automatically be covered. It is also possible to agree on a lump sum for the ancillary costs and to forego a specific bill, but in practice that is very seldom the case, says Hartmann.

Check carefully: animal husbandry, garden use and other individual clauses

In addition, numerous other individual agreements can be found in the lease, for example whether or not animals are allowed, or whether the tenant is allowed to use the garden. “Such regulations are common and usually not objectionable.” For example, if the tenant has the right to use the garden, he can also plant flowers. Regulations for regular ventilation of rooms in order to prevent the formation of mold are also permitted. “There is always a dispute between tenants and landlords about who is responsible for the infestation.” If such an agreement is part of the contract, however, the landlord should also provide the tenant with the relevant information on “correct ventilation” with the contract, according to the expert .

Tenants also have obligations

Duties such as regular cleaning of the stairwell, sweeping leaves in autumn or clearing snow in winter may also be legitimately transferred to the tenant. The contractor should pay particular attention to such clauses in the contract, as he may have to be liable for accidents if he does not perform these tasks and someone is injured as a result.

But some rules are simply invalid, even if they are in the rental agreement: “For example, the tenant cannot be forbidden to shower at night,” says Hartmann. Regulations on visits are also ineffective; Tenants can receive guests whenever they want – but of course they have to adhere to the statutory quiet times. A general ban on smoking also falls under the prohibited regulations. “All of this is part of the proper use of the apartment.”

Precisely because rental agreements can be designed individually, the lawyer Hartmann advises having the rental agreement checked before signing in order to rule out any unpleasant surprises. This also applies to form contracts that are frequently used. When moving in and out, additional security is provided by a handover protocol that records the current situation in detail at this point in time.

Handover protocol: important checklist

If the tenant moves into his new apartment, it is very advisable to draw up a handover protocol right at the beginning. “This notes the condition of the rooms, whether there is any inventory or damage, for example to the tiles or the carpet,” explains the lawyer from the tenants’ association.

Because time and again in disputes about damage to the apartment between tenants and landlords there is a dispute about whether the damage already existed when moving in or did not occur until later. Electricity, water and gas meters, if any, are also included.

Other important information is how many apartment keys were handed over and the time of the last renovation. The tenants’ association has a sample handover protocol available for download on its website under “Service” (mieterbund.de/service). “The handover protocol should be signed by both parties,” said the expert. A corresponding document should also be written when moving out so that tenants can protect themselves from subsequent claims for damages.

If the landlord does not want to create an official handover protocol, Hartmann advises to inspect the apartment together with a witness after taking over and to meticulously document the condition himself. “Existing damage should be photographed and the time of recording noted, if it is not automatically saved anyway.”