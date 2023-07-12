Social networks are part of the daily life of more and more users, who not only use one platform, but several at the same time. The negative consequences of this relatively new form of entertainment have become visible over the years: in 2021, Facebook admitted in internal documents that Instagram was harmful to adolescent girls; This year, TikTok’s filters have set off alarm bells for their realism (they exceed the limits known up to now, thanks to artificial intelligence) and for contributing to the cult of the image. Many rebel against this trend, which has done so much damage to users around the world, and they pursue more natural images.

One of the most characteristic phenomena of this era dominated by networks, and which appeared with the popularization of these platforms, is FOMO (acronym for English fear of missing out: fear of missing something, in Spanish), of which they began to speak already in 2004. FOMO is often defined as the pervasive fear that others may be having rewarding experiences that one is absent from. Enrique Echeburúa, Emeritus Professor of Clinical Psychology at the University of the Basque Country, assures that it can be framed within the abusive use or misuse of social networks and nomophobia, which defines extreme fear or anxiety, of an irrational nature, unless stay in touch by mobile. “We all experience concern if we do not have that possibility because the mobile is already part of our life, but discomfort is one thing and the extreme anxiety that a person can experience when the relationship with the mobile is no longer functional is another. but emotional”, explains Echeburúa.

In the case of FOMO, anxiety appears when one is not connected to social networks or mobile phones and, therefore, cannot find out what others are doing. “As social networks work 24 hours a day, it is impossible to keep up with everything that is happening on them. Everything is happening at breakneck speed and, in many cases, leaves no trace. If you have not followed what has happened at a certain time, you have missed it, ”says the psychologist.

By opening a social network, the user can see how their acquaintances (and strangers) are traveling to extraordinary places, in a unique concert or living an experience that is not available to anyone. All this can cause, in a user who suffers from FOMO, the feeling of not taking advantage of the time or even of be excluded socially. And if there is something that delves into this problem, it is precisely comparing yourself with others. Self-esteem can be affected and, if a person has low self-esteem, “they have a greater tendency to compensate for these deficiencies with what others are doing,” says Echeburúa. “As he turns to the networks, where he sees the lives that others lead, it gets worse. Immediately, the comparative criterion works: ‘Look what a life they lead and I can’t’. The key is to see that they are a useful instrument, but that life is not that, ”she adds.

Summer is a particularly sensitive time for users who suffer from this fear. “On the one hand, the person himself has more free time and, on the other, the weather is better, everyone has more vacations, plans and trips are focused on these months. All this means that the deployment of people who upload photos on Instagram or tell their experiences on TikTok is considerably accentuated, which constitutes a risk factor; as is Christmas, for people dependent on shopping”, explains the professor of Clinical Psychology.

When a user suffers from FOMO, the way they find to try not to miss anything is to constantly check what others are doing. That is, opening Instagram almost compulsively, for example. According to Echeburúa, the compulsion to be constantly connected to social networks carries a price: “If, in addition to being connected to social networks, you do nothing but think about being connected, it means that you are not thinking about other things, that you are not attending to other aspects of your daily reality, such as work, face-to-face social relationships, family, etc.“.

In other words, the present moment and non-virtual reality are no longer enjoyed. This usually entails the loss of hours of sleep: “Even if you have proposed to spend an hour or go to bed at 12 or one, it turns out that they give you all three and you are still connected,” adds the psychologist. To this is often added the difficulty of maintaining concentration throughout the day, not to mention the financial costs that can occur if someone tries to follow a trend or imitate what others are doing.

an unattainable goal

FOMO leads to an impossible goal to achieve because, as much as you try to control what is happening on the networks, you cannot be aware of everything. The symptoms that arise from this dependency are anxiety, irritability, discomfort and even depression at any given moment, “in addition to the impoverishment of non-virtual social relationships because they create a kind of parallel world.” Echeburúa compares the practice of being aware of what is happening on the networks with trying to keep up with all the gossip; or follow the lives of others in reality showswithout losing detail.

As usually happens with other psychological phenomena, although anyone can suffer it, in the case of FOMO, there are those with a greater tendency or more vulnerable: adolescents and young people “because it is the moment in which they are deploying their networks of relationships social”, explains the expert. Also, if you have an obsessive type of personality, which is controlling, that makes it easier for this problem to occur. Someone with “few social skills in real life, who often builds an imaginary world for himself or pays a lot of attention to the world that others make” is also more likely. And spending many hours using devices and social networks also makes it easier. “If the mobile is built not only as an instrument that facilitates social relations, contact and messages, but as your essential element of life, the risk of you becoming more involved in the FOMO phenomenon is greater,” he adds. .

How can you help someone suffering from FOMO? The first thing must be to limit the time in the networks and that the person distinguishes that world from real life in person. You must dedicate time to gratifying activities and forms of relaxation that involve quality face-to-face social relationships and, above all, that the person suffering from it recognizes the dependency they have. “Having an addiction, FOMO or dependence on social networks is socially frowned upon, with which a person does not recognize themselves as such,” says Echeburúa.

