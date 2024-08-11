Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/08/2024 – 19:08

On the evening of Thursday the 8th, the first meeting between the candidates for Mayor of São Paulo showed different strategies regarding the use of social media by the politicians’ teams: while federal deputies Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) and Tabata Amaral (PSB) invited viewers to go to their social media to check what they were saying in the TV Band studio, Pablo Marçal (PRTB) and José Luiz Datena (PSDB) relied on editing catchphrases to communicate with their followers. The current mayor, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), maintained the institutional tone and used his speeches to feed the networks with the government’s own achievements.

According to a study by FGV Comunicação Rio obtained exclusively by Statethe candidates made 238 posts on social media, generating 5.1 million interactions. Of these, 85% were published on Instagram.

Two of the candidates made a direct connection between live TV and the internet. Boulos asked viewers to check his social media after Tabata pointed out accusations and lawsuits against Marçal, who said he would abandon the race if the conviction was proven.

“The sentence of his conviction, which Tabata brought, and which is true, for forming a gang in bank fraud, is now uploaded on my social network: the copy of the sentence of Marçal, for four years in prison there in Goiás. I hope he keeps his word and leaves the dispute, right?” said Boulos.

The post with copies of the sentence has accumulated more than 1.9 million views on his X profile (formerly Twitter) and 85.5 thousand comments on Instagram. Marçal was sentenced in 2010 to four years and five months in prison for qualified theft (article 155 of the Penal Code) by the Federal Court of Goiás. In response to the deputy, the businessman said that he had no defense in the process because he was poor at the time, and that the case had expired. The action began in 2005, when he was 18 years old.

Two other balls raised by the federal deputy, but “cut” by herself, were against the current mayor. Tabata questioned Nunes about the police report filed in 2011 by his wife, Regina Nunes, for domestic violence. In response, the mayor stated that he never “raised a finger” against the woman and that the story was fabricated. “I really had a period of four or five months with my wife, 14 years ago, when we separated, we had a disagreement, but no aggression,” he responded.

Tabata’s team posted a video on the candidate’s social media account within a few minutes. “As I said on #DebateNaBand: the truth about the police report that Mayor Ricardo Nunes’ wife filed against him for assault,” the post reads. A comment with around 300 likes indicates that the call worked: “Those who came for the debate like it here,” wrote one user.

Another issue she mentioned was whether the mayor skipped the line to take a test in January of this year, using the Unified Health System (SUS), which, according to the candidate, has a long waiting list. Nunes stated that she had the procedure performed in the SUS as a way of showing her own team – since she did not disclose the fact publicly – that the “public service works”. On social media, Tabata’s team posted images of the mayor lying on a stretcher after taking the test at the Santo Amaro Public Hospital, with the question: “Did the mayor wait in line for the test?”

Catchphrases

Marçal and Datena focused on transforming their own speeches, which were often heated, into content for social media. In one of the videos posted by the businessman, for example, he attacks his opponents with foul language and presents himself as the best option for the city of São Paulo, with a suspenseful song as the soundtrack. In another, when indicating that the question would be asked to Boulos, Marçal makes a sign with his index finger on his nose, insinuating that his opponent would use drugs. The content was shared 77 thousand times and generated 24.5 thousand comments.

As shown by Column of the StateMarçal published 30 videos on Instagram, in the popular “cuts” format, which totaled 56.8 million views 12 hours after the debate began at 10:30 p.m. He is the candidate with the largest number of followers on the network, 12.3 million, and adopts a stance aimed at going viral and generating engagement among his “fan” base.

Datena used much less content from the debate than Marçal. On his Instagram profile, the candidate focused on photos with phrases he said, posting only one video with the original speech. In his stories (which disappear after 24 hours), most of the footage was from the press conference and behind-the-scenes footage of the debate. The strategy can be explained by his perceived poor performance during the debate. He said he was not used to the format. “Communicating is one thing, debating is another. Over time, I will learn,” he told reporters.

‘Supporting’

Although he spent much of the debate defending himself, the mayor’s five Instagram posts focused on his achievements as mayor of São Paulo. Whether strategic or not, Nunes was a “supporting actor on social media,” according to the FGV study.

Pro-Bolsonaro profiles of great relevance focused on the positive repercussion of Marçal’s speeches, leaving Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) official candidate on the sidelines. According to