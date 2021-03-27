The Sharjah Police General Command, represented by the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department, added the “external examination of drivers” service to be added to its group of services for the public, in order to achieve the leadership’s objectives consistent with the strategic objective of the Ministry of Interior aimed at enhancing customer satisfaction with the services provided.

The Director of the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department, Lieutenant Colonel Khaled Muhammad Al-Kee, explained that the service allows customers residing in the Emirate of Sharjah who have a final vehicle driving test date (city), the opportunity to obtain the service of conducting the test from their whereabouts, whether at home or at work, as the examiner is carried out by the department By going to the customer at his whereabouts, conducting a driving test for him, and then returning it to his first place, after the customer submits a request for the service when booking the test appointment, in exchange for 100 dirhams added to the test fee.

He pointed to the possibility of communicating with customers wishing to obtain that service, or getting to know more inquiries through the application of “WhatsApp” on the number 0526064440, stressing the constant keenness of Sharjah Police to improve the level of its services and enhance the confidence of its customers, and in an endeavor to reduce the customer’s journey by providing Time and effort it down.





