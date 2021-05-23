The inspection of 5,300 containers with radioactive waste will be carried out by Japanese specialists at the Fukushima-1 nuclear power plant (NPP). This was announced on Sunday, May 23rd, by the TV channel NHK…

The inspection was organized due to a minor leak in March of a radioactive gelatinous mass. According to preliminary data, it happened due to the corrosion of one of the containers.

According to the TV channel, the inspection will last until the end of June. In addition, from July to December, specialists from Tokyo Electric Power (TEPCO) will separately check the containers filled after the start of the emergency response at the station. It is noted that the content of some of them is unknown.

The accident at the Japanese nuclear power plant “Fukushima-1” occurred in March 2011. Then, as a result of the impact of the tsunami at the station, the cooling and power supply systems were out of order.

On April 13, 2021, the Japanese government officially authorized the discharge of a significant portion of the water from Fukushima-1 into the ocean, which is said to have been largely radioactive.