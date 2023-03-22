Dragon Ball Super makes it official: Gohan is stronger than Gokuat least according to the smartest fighter in the series, Piccolo. Gohan always had the greatest potential of all Z-Fighters, but his lack of training and commitment always limited his growth, while Goku keep getting better. However, according to Piccolo, Gohan he can still surpass his father.

Chapter #91 of Dragon Ball Super marks the beginning of the true arc of superherowhich will adapt the events of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. As in the movie, Piccolo takes care of Pan, the daughter of Gohan and Videl, since her parents are too busy with their jobs. Seeing that the young Saiyan half is already showing the right spirit in her, Piccolo decides to start training her in martial arts, just like he did with her father. After a training session, Pan asks if it’s true that Gohan he could be stronger than his grandfather Gokuto which Piccolo answers in the affirmative.

The problem of the incredible potential of Gohan has been a recurring theme ever since the character was first introduced in Dragon Ball Z. When he was a child, Gohan he displayed an explosive growth of power when enraged, something which, however, was not easy for the kind, peace-loving boy to do.

Nevertheless, Goku He recognized the potential of his children and trusted Gohan, who was the first to reach the state of Super Saiyan 2, to defeat Cell. During the Majin Buu saga, however, Gohan he neglected his training once again, and though the Supreme Kaio Shin awakened his latent potential, making him arguably the strongest fighter in Dragon Ball Zin the end they were Goku and Vegeta who saved the universe.

In truth, Piccolo’s response to Pan is that Gohan could be stronger than Goku, but “maybe not right now”. In Dragon Ball Super, Gohan he has been busy in his work as an academic and researcher. He was recruited by Goku to be part of the team that fought in the Tournament of Power, and contributed, but still fell behind Goku and Vegeta. However, Piccolo is the one who helped Gohan to get back into shape before the tournament, and is also his original mentor. The evaluation of him, then, must be taken seriously, especially considering that Piccolo is perhaps the wisest and most observant among the Z-Fighters.

It is true that Piccolo did not witness the last increase in power of Goku during the battle on the planet Cereal, but saw him using Ultra Instinct more than once. The fans who have seen Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero know that Piccolo’s words in this chapter are preforming the new transformation of Gohan that will happen later in this arc, but if they don’t trust their Namekian mentor’s opinion, they still have to wait to find out for sure if this will make the half-saiyan stronger than their father Goku.