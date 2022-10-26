For several years, Mario Bezares was the “patiño” of television host Paco Stanley. They worked together in the programs “Pácatelas!” (on Televisa) and “One after another” (on TV Azteca). It was very common for him to call him “useless”, to make him dance “the buzzard” and even for him to joke about having an affair with his wife Brenda Bezares and being the father of one of his children.

Back in the 90’s, faced with these constant jokes, the rumor arose that the wife of Mario Bezaresknown as “Mayito”, She was the lover of the also actor and comedian. In social networks, old videos of various moments that occurred on Mexican television usually go viral, among these, when Paco Stanley claimed to be Alán’s father, one of the sons of his “patiño”.

This happened in February 1999, during the live broadcast of the program “One after another”. On that occasion, in the television forum Brenda Bezares and her sons Alejandro and Alán were there, on the occasion of “Mayito’s” birthday. In a part of the show, Paco Stanley turns to where Brenda is with little Alan in her arms, saying that her son was there.

Given this, Mario Bezares goes for the little one and directly to one of the cameras, paco stanley He mentioned: “Check who you look like”, causing laughter among the public. “Mayito” followed suit: “It was a whim, sir, what do you want?” Also it was funny when the boy stopped crying when he was in Paco’s arms: “there it is, check yourself, clearer not even the water”. For her part, Brenda Bezares only laughed at the comments they made.

The rumor of the affair between Paco Stanley and the wife of Mario Bezares reached the front pages of several tabloid newspapers, such as “Alarm!” Even today, social network users point out that Alan looks more like Paco than “Mayito”.

Brenda Bezares denied the rumors. Photo: Twitter @YoZhoy

How did Paco Stanley die?

Francisco Jorge Stanley Albaitero was shot to death on June 7, 1999, outside the restaurant “El Charco de las Ranas”, located in the Periférico Sur, in Mexico City. She was 56 years old; A few hours before, she had been on the broadcast of her program “One after another”. At the end of the show, she went to this place along with Mario Bezares, Jorge Gil and his driver.

After eat, mario bezares He went to the bathroom and the others waited for him outside the restaurant, aboard a van. Suddenly, some armed people arrived and fired several shots at the vehicle, causing Paco Stanley’s death by receiving four bullets in the face. Jorge Gil was wounded by a bullet in the leg.

Among the main suspects in the murder of Paco Stanleywere his friends and collaborators, Mario Bezares and Paola During, who were deprived of their liberty for more than a year. Due to lack of evidence, they were declared innocent. One of the theories about this terrible event is that the communicator’s death was due to having debts with a drug cartel.