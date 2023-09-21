Microsoft has commemorated its recently-departed Xbox Live Gold subscription service with a shiny new badge on users’ Xbox profile screens.

The award – which is of course colored gold – is designed to reward previous members of the service.

“Xbox Live Gold 2002 – 2023”, the award states, referring to the 21 years since Microsoft first launched Xbox Live for the original Xbox.



Next to that, on my Xbox profile at least, is a personalized award badge showing the number of years you have been an Xbox Live subscriber. (That’s 12 in my case, as you can see below.)



The Xbox Live profile page showing a Gold commemorative badge. | Image credit: Eurogamer

Microsoft confirmed it would kill off its Xbox Live Gold branding back in July, to be replaced by a different offering for the same price: Xbox Game Pass Core.

Xbox Live Gold’s Games with Gold service offered a couple of middling games each month, while Xbox Game Pass Core features a more fixed catalog of titles which will be updated a couple of times a year.

Xbox Game Pass Core launched on 14th September with 36 titles, including a mix of Microsoft first-party games such as Gears 5 and Hellblade, plus a selection of top indies such as Among Us and Stardew Valley.

Xbox Live Gold’s ability to play online remains included, and the subscription’s monthly £7 price point is unchanged.

You can see the full list of Xbox Game Pass Core titles here. Trying one out today? Stop by your Xbox profile and see if the Xbox Live Gold badge has turned up for you. RIP Gold, never forgotten.