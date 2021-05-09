East Sunday, May 9 the alarm state ends. This was announced by the central government, given the vaccination deployment that has been carried out throughout the Spanish territory. In this way, a legal scenario will be reached that will put an end, in principle, to the curfew that limits free movement to certain hours of the morning and to the perimeter closure. Boosted by this relaxation of restrictions, many shops will open their doors to the public. You can consult the information of the centers in the Region of Murcia that will be open on May 9:

Ikea



The Ikea store located in Murcia will open its doors at normal hours: from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

English court



The English Court of Avenida de la Libertad in Murcia It will open, together with its other store on Gran Vía, during special holiday hours from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The English Court of Cartagena It will also open its doors from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Nueva Condomina Shopping Center



The Nueva Condomina will also keep the leisure areas and shops open at their usual hours from 10:00 to 22:00. On the other hand, each restaurant has its own opening and closing hours.

Thader Shopping Center



The Thader shopping center will open its doors to all its services. Shops from 10:00 to 22:00; leisure areas from 11.30 am to midnight; restaurants from 9:00 to 00:00 and supermarkets from 9:00 to 22:00.

Myrtea Shopping Center



Myrtea is also open on May 9 from 09:30 to 23:00 for the entertainment area and cinemas.

Mediterranean Area of ​​Cartagena



The Mediterranean Space of Cartagena will open its hypermarket from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., shops from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., restaurants from 12 a.m. to 11 p.m. and cinemas in the afternoon, from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Carrefour



Carrefour includes in its opening calendar on holidays the 9th of May and all the chain’s hypermarkets in the Region will remain open from 09:00 to 22:00.