Under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi till now, Modi’s government has sent Rs 93000 crore to the bank account of 11 crore farmers of the country. For the first time after independence, a government has given such a huge amount directly to the farmers. Till date, six installments of 2000 have been released out of crores of rupees 6000 per year. The seventh installment is now due by November. If you have registered your name under the scheme, then check your name in the latest list of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi sitting at home. The way to check this is very easy ..

Easy steps to see the list online

Go to the website pmkisan.gov.in.

Look at the menu bar on the home page and go to ‘Farmer’s Corner’ here.

Click on the ‘Beneficiary List’ link here.

After this enter your state, district, sub-district, block and village details

After filling this, click on Get Report and get the complete list

Important changes in plan: holdings limit over

When the scheme was informally launched on 24 February 2019, it was written in the terms of its eligibility that only those who have 2 hectares (5 acres) of cultivable farming will get the benefit. Modi government has removed the limit of holdings from it. In this way, its profit has been increased from 12 crore to 14.5 crore farmers. The plan is affected by December 2018. It is estimated that by November this year, the total assistance amount will increase to more than one lakh crore rupees.

