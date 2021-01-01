Oil marketing companies have released the new price of domestic LPG on the first day of the year i.e. January 1, 2021. There was no change in the prices of non-subsidized LPG cylinders from July to November. Since May this year, customers are not getting subsidy. Actually from May this year, the price of subsidized and non-subsidized LPG cylinders had become one. Because of this people were not getting subsidy. Since there was a big change in the rate last month, the subsidy on domestic gas will definitely come in your account this time.

Last 13 months rate of non-subsidized LPG

Month Delhi Kolkata Mumbai Chennai 1 January 2021 694 720.5 694 710 15 December 2020 694 720.5 694 710 1 December 2020 644 670 644 660 1 November 2020 594 620.5 594 610 1 October 2020 594 620.5 594 610 1 September 2020 594 620.5 594 610 1 August 2020 594 621 594 610.5 1 July 2020 594 620.5 594 610.5 1 June 2020 593 616 590.5 606.5 May 1, 2020 581.5 584.5 579 569.5 1 April 2020 744 774.5 714.5 761.5 March 1, 2020 806 839.5 776.5 826 February 12, 2020 858.5 896 829.5 881 1 January 2020 714 747 684.5 734

Source: IOC

Let the companies increase the price of LPG ie LPG cylinder twice in December and increase the price by Rs 100. However, this time on 1 January, the oil companies (HPCL, BPCL, IOC) did not increase the price of 14.2 kg cylinder without subsidized gas and keep the price constant at Rs 694. However, the price of commercial cylinders has been increased by up to Rs 56.

Subsidy cut continuously for last one year

Due to continuous reduction in subsidy on LPG cylinders in the last one year, the subsidized cylinder has become expensive by Rs 100 and the subsidy has come down to zero. The market price of 14.2 kg LPG cylinder in the national capital Delhi in July last year, ie the price of non-subsidized cylinder was Rs 637, which came down to Rs 594.

Explain that in July 2019, the subsidized LPG cylinder was Rs 494.35 and the subsidized cylinder was Rs 637. In October 2019, the subsidized became Rs 517.95 and the non-subsidized was Rs 605. In January this year, the price of subsidized cylinder increased to Rs 535.14 and the price of non-subsidized cylinder to Rs 714. In April, the price of subsidized cylinder rose to Rs 581.57 and the price of non-subsidized to Rs 744.

Whether subsidy came to your account

Let us tell you how you can find out whether subsidy came in your account or not? How much did the subsidy come? It will only take a few minutes. There are two ways of doing subsidy checks. The first is Indane, through a mobile number registered with Bharat Gas or HP and the second is through LPG ID, these IDs are written in your gas passbook.

How to check Indane LPG subsidy

First go to IOC official website indianoil.in

Click on the photo of the LPG cylinder, a compact box will open. Write here ‘Subsidy Status’ and click the Proceed button

Click on the option of ‘Subsidy Related (PAHAL)’. It will be written below, ‘Subsidy Not Received’ Click it

A new dialog box will open, where there will be 2 options, registered mobile number and LPG ID.

If your gas connection is linked to mobile then select it, if not, enter LPG ID of 17 digits

Verify and submit after entering LPG ID

Fill various information like booking date, then you will see the information of subsidy

If you want, you can also get information from customer care number 1800-233-3555

If you have booked a cylinder from HP or BPCL, there is a common website for this.

Check through the common website

You go to http://mylpg.in/

Enter your 17 digit LPG ID

Enter registered mobile number, fill captcha code and proceed

An OTP will arrive on your mobile number

Generate password by typing your email ID on next page

An activation link will come on the email, click it

Your account will be activated as soon as you click the link, after this you go to mylpg.in and log in.

If your Aadhaar card is linked to LPG account, click it

After this, options for View Cylinder Booking History / subsidy transferred will be seen.

From here you will know whether the subsidy has been transferred to your bank account or not. The subsidy on domestic gas is available only to those whose annual income does not exceed 10 lakhs. If husband and wife together earn 10 lakhs then they will not get LPG subsidy.