The Local Police of Cartagena has communicated the points of the municipality in which they will be carried out speed checks during the week of February 1 to 7municipal sources reported in a statement.

These are the Sebastián Feringán streets; Gran Vía de La Manga, Ingeniero de la Cierva, Plaza de Alicante, Avenida Víctor Beltrí, Avenida Rivera de San Javier (La Aparecida), Calle Camino de La Unión, Calle Camino Romano and Marqués de la Ensenada (both in La Puebla), RM-332 (San José Obrero) and Juan Carlos I.

They will also be installed on the N-332A (La Unión highway), Floridablanca (Los Dolores), La Azohía, Isla Plana, El Albujón, Los Belones, Cabo de Palos, Luxembourg and London (Cabezo Beaza industrial park) and Venice avenue, in the polygon Santa Ana.