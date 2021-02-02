If there is a question that has been repeated since the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine was supplied in Spain, on December 27, it is: “When will it be my turn?”. And without knowing the complete vaccination plan to date, the answer is approximated by the Santander physicist Álvaro Díez and his partner Dominika Miszewska, a doctoral student in medicine, with a calculator that estimates the shift of each person and with which they predict that, at the current rate, it would take almost four years to inoculate the corresponding doses to the entire population.

The Government announced in early December how the vaccination strategy would be in Spain and assured that in summer 70% of the population would be immunized. This means that more than 32 million people should have received two doses of the vaccine by then, two pricks separated by 21 days.

Till the date, the speed of vaccination proposed by the Government is far from the current rate. According to the calculations of Díez and Miszewska, it would take about four years to vaccinate the entire population. This data, however, will change and the objective is to do so to get closer to the initial forecast, which is summarized in these four stages:

Is vaccination strategy, explains Health, “will be updated as information becomes available or relevant events occur.” The availability of doses or experience in their use will be issues to consider. On who are vaccinated beforeHe adds, “ethical criteria, risk of serious disease and risk of exposure have been considered.” So, for the moment, this is the ‘queue’ to access the coronavirus vaccine:

Along with these vaccination groups detailed by the Government (the vast majority without being assigned to a stage) are included: people with risk conditions, who live or work in closed communities or environments, belonging to vulnerable populations due to their socioeconomic situation, population from areas of high incidence and / or situations of outbreaks or population seropositive to SARS-CoV-2.

So although there are already some groups whose vaccination is being carried out or it is already known when it will take place (the last announcement of the Government was the inclusion of those over 80 years of age in stage 2), there are others who wonder: “And when will it be my turn?”

This is a question that Álvaro Díez asked himself shortly before creating, together with his partner Dominika Miszewska, the following vaccination shift calculator. A tool that estimates the position in the queue of each person to receive the first dose of the vaccine against covid-19 in Spain (the minimum and maximum number of people ahead) and the range of dates in which it will be inoculated.

With age and a few questions, it is possible to estimate the time until receiving that first dose. according to the vaccination rate projected by the Government or according to the effective rate of the country or of each community. A vaccine acceptance rate of 79% is also taken into account, data based on the latest CIS survey.

The resulting wait can be one year or even three, according to the values ​​entered in the calculator and according to whether the government pressure or the current vaccination rate is taken into account. This counting, for example, that the person to be vaccinated is a woman, is 29 years old and is not a health or social health worker, is not a great dependent or has high-risk conditions. Neither is she part of an isolated collective nor is she pregnant. Although this date range will vary as the vaccination plan progresses and more details are known, if there is more or less availability of doses or depending on the speed at which they are administered.

On the reliability of the results, the authors explain that “it is impossible to predict the future 100%”, but that it is possible to “make estimates that, based on objective facts and official communications, allow us to know what the future holds.” For the moment, without knowing all the population groups that will make up the second stage (there are only those over 80), they explain that they have taken into account all known possible data and update the vaccination figures daily as they are published.

The christmas question



When will we get vaccinated? There was hardly any other talk at the table during Christmas. It also happened to Álvaro Díez González-Pardo, a Spanish physicist from Santander and a master’s student in Poland. “Everyone had their estimates, but they were based on sensations”, the Mint. And he started to work.

Díez, who is 28 years old, has been part of a very diverse group for two in terms of subjects, nationalities or dedications, which spends his time creating calculation tools applied to different areas and that are agglutinated in the web repository ‘omniCalculator’. “The idea is to create calculators that can help people,” he sums up. So he took the idea from a colleague who made a tool to estimate vaccination in the UK and together with Dominika Miszewska, a medical doctor, he did the same with the Spanish data. They both also created the mexican version.

“One of the things I like the most is outreach. Disseminate science in a not only theoretical way, but also practical and help people make decisions», Explains the physicist, who also has some videos of this type on Youtube.

This Spaniard, who came to Poland for love, is studying a master’s degree entitled ‘Mathematical and computational modeling of physical processes’ in which he learns to make simulations and transform real situations, such as a falling ball, into equations and computer programs that can simulate it. Which is well exemplified in the proposed calculator.