PAINTING / DECORATING Andrew Green, 32 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.

MAJORCAN LADY available for cleaning houses, bars etc. Islandwide. Also available for driving (has own car). Call 610-296076.

UK TV MALLORCA, Your No. 1 choice for UK TV. Internet TV no dish required. Superfast fibreoptic and 4G internet. TV & Satellite installations and repairs. Sky HD boxes and cards available. 14 day catch-up TV & video on demand. Watch what you want, when you want. Punctual and reliable qualified engineers. Established 1999. Call Brian or Chris on 619-455566; 971-141009; e-mail: [email protected]

4K HYBRID FREESAT IPTV, Now TV, UK VPNs, satellite repairs, established 1996, OCEAN TV Tel. 629-672553; skyud.com

CHILD’S COMPLETE BED unit, € 95. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustín on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.

SPANISH LADY available for care of the elderly, daily including nights. Islandwide. Also available for shopping trips etc. (you have own car). Call 610-296076.

CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; e-mail [email protected]

CALA NOVA CANCER CHARITY Shop, open from 10am to 2pm Monday to Saturday. 50% off all clothes and shoes! All safety rules, masks and social distancing must be adhered to. Pop along and pick up a bargain! Cala Nova Cancer Charity Shop, Avd. Joan Miro 358, San Agustin. Tel. Angela 609-848622.

LARGE WARDROBE, 2.20 meters high x 2.50 meters wide x 0.45 meters deep. € 300. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in San Agustín on 609-848622 or pop along to the shop and take a look. Lots more furniture available. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 2pm.

AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA.ORG – Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.



TO LET IN PALMA (near Plaza de Paris). Unfurnished spacious & impressive 6th floor apartment (with lift). Renovated to a high standard, comprising of 3 bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, 2 bathrooms, lounge with terrace and mountain view, large fully equipped open plan kitchen / dining area, utility room, central heating / air-conditioning. € 900. Must be seen! Tel. 680-986874 (English); 607-821889 (Spanish).

SELLING YOUR PROPERTY? Inmobiliaria Lliteras, API registered and established over 30 years, offers home owners a comprehensive and professional service. Our sales team, in house lawyers and financial experts are at your disposal from listing to post completion. For prompt attention call 607-455350 / Whatsapp, email: [email protected]



FANTASTIC TOWNHOUSE, 220 m² with garden, in Costitx. Tastefully renovated, requiring some finishing. Large kitchen, five bedrooms, four bathrooms (three en suite), second floor studio with terraces and fabulous mountain views. Pre-installation for central heating. Sufficient room for small pool in the garden! € 318,000. Ref. 9355. Call LLITERAS on 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com



MANCOR DE LA VAL: Lovely character townhouse with pretty patio and terraces. Four bedrooms, two bathrooms, central heating and double glazing. Well presented and competitively priced at € 375,000. Ref. 9506. Call LLITERAS on 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com



BINIALI (SENCELLES): Immaculate country home with swimming pool and Tourist License. Tastefully decorated throughout. Spacious open plan living area with a great kitchen. Four bedrooms, two large bathrooms, porches and terraces with lovely views. Mains services, central heating, air-conditioning and two woodburners. Plot of 1,564 m². Price € 550,000. Full details ref. 9450. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com

DO YOU WANT TO SELL you property in Majorca? We are multilingual with over 40 years of experience in Majorcan real estate. Contact Tina: [email protected] or Carmen: Whatsapp: 609-848773.

GORGEOUS Majorcan country home with chic interiors and great privacy for sale in Es Capdella, less than 30 minutes from Palma de Mallorca. SWOCAP5150 – Inquiries 971-684000; [email protected]

MODERN APARTMENTS for sale in a high quality residential development just 10 minutes from the beach in Santa Ponsa. Prices starting at € 375,000. SWONSP1983 – Inquiries 971-684000; [email protected]

THREE BEDROOM luxury penthouse of contemporary design with a private rooftop pool and stunning views of the bay of Puerto Andratx. SWOPTA10147 – Inquiries 971-684000; [email protected]

