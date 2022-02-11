In four days, the most morbid game of the season will be played. Two blocks facing each other. The aristocracy against the new rich, the team from the capital of one country against a team with capital from another country. The labor rights of the workers of the works of the Santiago Bernabeu against the rights of those who build the stadiums qatar. There is so much money in this duel that, of the two contenders, the Madrid it’s the poor club. The PSG afforded himself the luxury of rejecting 200 million Florentino Perez offered for Mbappe, but the tradeoff is that Mbappé may also not accept all of PSG’s gold for playing for Madrid. The good thing about being a billionaire is that you can dedicate yourself to fulfilling your true desires.

The conversations surrounding this great chess game between the two teams are about whether Messi will be decisive or as always, if Luis Enrique I was right about bouquetsYes Neymar will play, and also about how Mbappé will manage the fact of facing who his future club may be. As a fan and observer of human behavior, I always wonder what these players really feel, how they process this internal dilemma. For example, what went through your mind? baker Y Beguiristain at the end of the Copa del Rey of 1988 between the Real society and the FC Barcelona? Both, still wearing the txuriurdin shirt, already knew that next season they would be in the Barcelona. If the Blaugrana lost that final, the following year they would not play in any European competition. Thanks to the tactical bath of Aragonese to Toshackthe Barcelona of Cruyff (with Txiki and Bakero) was able to dispute the Cup Winners. And win it.

PSG have it all, but the rich also want the myth and that is one of the reasons why they want Zidane on the bench. And also for the alpha male thing of sleeping with your rival’s ex. The Parisians/Qatarians lack Mbapeé’s yes and the best way to retain him is by raising this Champions. If they lose and are left out, it will be checkmate.