The winners of the draw ONCE weekend Today, Sunday, January 31, 2021, they have the main number 14663. From THE TRUTH you can check the results of this giveaway and many more.

With these five figures of the ONCE Sueldazo prize, the lucky ones will have 20,000 euros in their pocket, but if they have also hit the number 042 of the series, they will be rewarded with 300,000 euros plus 60,000 euros for 20 years. A guaranteed monthly salary for at least a few years is what many people are looking for to have a more comfortable life without any financial problems. Besides the endings here are also awarded. With the last four figures you can win 200 euros, with the last three 30 euros and with the final two 4 euros. While with the refund you earn 2 euros. In this draw, four additional prizes are also distributed that have fallen into the numbers 64411, 75561, 95605 and 98655, which leaves 400 euros with the success of the five figures from the second to the fifth extraction.

Payment of the prize



The ONCE, an institution with more than 75 years behind it, distributes the Sueldazo every weekend. If the prize of 600 euros is not exceeded, ONCE can make payment in cash at any of the points of sale. Instead, the deposit will be made through a bank transfer if it is a larger amount. Coupons expire after thirty days from the day after. This means that the prize cannot be collected once that period has passed.

This changes if the purchase was made by the via online at JuegosONCE. Once the raffle is finished, an email will be sent to you to let you know if you have been awarded or not. In the event that this is the case, you will be immediately entered into the virtual account that can be transferred to a bank account from this service. Although it must be borne in mind that prizes above 40,000 euros will have to be paid to the Treasury, applying a 20% tax.

LA VERDAD is not responsible for errors or omissions that may occur since the official list of the result of today’s salary offered by ONCE is the only one that is valid.