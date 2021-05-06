Today, Thursday, May 6, 2021, the National lottery that every Thursday and Saturday of the year distributes a lot of money among those who play one of the most popular draws. From this moment you can already check the winning numbers in today’s National Lottery draw. State Lotteries and Gambling organize this giveaway.

In the National Lottery a first prize endowed with 300,000 euros for the series and 30,000 euros each of the tenths that fell in 85939. It has been sold in Toledo, Alicante, Castellón, Córdoba, Cuenca, Guadalajara, Huelva, Ourense, Salamanca, Santa Cruz de Tenerife and Zaragoza.

It has also been awarded a second prize of 60,000 euros to the series and 600 euros per tenth with 90277 as the winning number. It has been sold in Almería, Alicante, the Balearic Islands, La Coruña, Guipúzcoa, Las Palmas, Santa Cruz de Tenerife and Tarragona. In addition, the refunds 9, 6 and 8 that are awarded with the return that is equivalent to the 3 euros that the tenth costs. A figure that rises to 30 euros if you have the complete series.

Regarding the endings that match the first prize They are also awarded: the last four figures equal to the number of the first prize have a jackpot of 750 euros for the series and 75 euros for the tenth; the last three take 150 euros to the series and 15 to the tenth; and 60 euros to the series and 6 euros to the tenth go to the last two figures.

However, there is still another way to earn money since with approximations the two main numbers can also be scratched a few euros. Exactly you can pocket 12,000 euros to the series and 1,200 euros per tenth with the number before or after the first prize and 7,470 euros and 747 euros per tenth with the approach to the second prize.

The system is very similar to that of the Christmas Lottery since there are five figures that determine the final number awarded, although the draw on December 22 has higher prizes and its celebration is once a year. In this raffle carried out by the state society of State Lotteries and Betting, the Treasury takes part of the prize. Prizes over 40,000 euros have to be declared to the Tax Agency. Any winner of a prize that exceeds this barrier will be obliged to pay 20%. So that the amount will be paid in full to the lower prizes.

How to collect the prize?



After checking from THE TRUTH that our tenth has been awarded, you will be able to collect the money from the day after. If it is a prize of less than 2,000 euros, it can be collected at any of the lottery points of sale. However, if the amount is greater, it can only be claimed at one of the financial entities authorized by SELAE.

State Lotteries and Betting allows you to keep the prizes in the virtual wallet through Lotobolsa. From this service you can accumulate a maximum of 600 euros. If the prizes exceed the limit, they will be credited to the bank account associated with the registered user. Regarding the collection of the money, it must be taken into account that there is a deadline to get the money, which is three months from the day after. This applies to all the draws offered by State Lotteries and Betting such as the Primitiva, the National Lottery, Euromillions or the ONCE that you can see the results from THE TRUTH.

LA VERDAD is not responsible for any errors or omissions that may occur since the official list of the result of today’s National Lottery offered by the state company Loterías y Apuestas del Estado is the only one that is valid.