If there is a draw that all players want to win, it is the Euromillions. Its accumulated jackpot with stratospheric figures make it very succulent. Today, Tuesday, February 16, the Euromillions has been held and you can already check if your numbers are the winners of the day from THE TRUTH that allows check all the updated draws daily.

The winning combination of the Euromillions has fallen into the numbers 30, 25, 29, 9 and 5. The stars have corresponded to 6 and 7. If you only have some of those numbers you also have a prize and there are up to 13 categories. That’s 13 chances to scratch some money. Also in this raffle organized by State Lotteries and Gambling you can pocket a million euros with the game El Millón also distributed this day if it matches the winning code XXXXXX.

To play Euromillions there are two ways to do it: with the simple option and with the multiple option. Through the simple you can mark up to five boxes, that is, bet on five numbers between 1 and 50. Here you will also have to select two stars between numbers 1 and 11. However, in the case of the way multiple you can choose up to 10 numbers and 5 stars. On the other hand, to participate in El Millón, a code is assigned randomly with each bet by the technical gaming system.

This draw that began in 2004 is played throughout Europe reaching Spain, Portugal, France, United Kingdom, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg and Switzerland. In Esapaña, the price is 2.50 euros for each ticket.

How to collect the prize?



Once it has been proven from THE TRUTH that our tenth has a prize, you can collect money one day after the draw. In the case of a prize of less than 2,000 euros, it can be claimed at any of the lottery establishments. On the other hand, if the amount is higher, it can only be collected at one of the financial entities authorized by the State Lottery and State Betting Society (SELAE). For the collection, it must be taken into account that there is a period of three months to claim it from the day after.

Through Lotobolsa, an online service of State Lotteries and Betting, you will have the option of storing the prize money in the virtual wallet. From here you can accumulate a maximum of 600 euros. If the prizes exceed the limit, they will be credited to the bank account associated with the registered user.

LA VERDAD is not responsible for errors or omissions that may occur since the official list of the today’s EuroMillions result offered by the state company Loterías y Apuestas del Estado is the only one that is valid.