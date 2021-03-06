The draw for the Primitive has left money in the pockets of those who have the numbers 3, 5, 11, 16, 17, 40. The six balls that have been drawn from the drums form the winning combination for today, March 6, 2021. From THE TRUTH you can check the results of this draw and the rest organized by Loterías y Apuestas del Estado.

You can win money from the moment that one of the winning numbers matches one of ours. The more numbers that match, the more money each player will take. The Primitiva prizes are divided into 6 categories. The prize The largest corresponds to the complete combination, that is, if you have all six different numbers. The next link is obtained if you have guessed five of the two-digit numbers plus the complementary one. The third category refers to whether you get the five number but without the complementary one. The next two translate into having 4 or 3 hits. Finally, this category is closed with the refund of a figure with which the invested money will be returned.

Regarding the complementary, the number 32 has been the winner and the refund has fallen to 7. Here is another prize that is the joker, which was for 2899314. If you invest one euro plus one bet, you play with another figure at random. In this way, if the extraction order is matched, you can earn up to one million euros.

How do you play La Primitiva?



For play Primitiva you must first decide whether to play through single or multiple. If the option is the simple one, you can participate from a bet to a maximum of eight in which you must choose between the numbers from 1 to 19. Through the Loterías y Apuestas del Estado website you can do it online by checking the boxes both for the combination and for the refund. Each of the chosen numbers costs one euro. However with the multiple choice there is no maximum, you can mark more than six.

How to collect the prize?



After verifying from THE TRUTH that our tenth has been the winner, you will be able to collect the money from the day after. If it is a prize of less than 2,000 euros, it can be collected at any of the lottery points of sale. However, if the amount is greater, it can only be claimed at one of the financial entities authorized by SELAE.

State Lotteries and Betting allows you to keep the prizes in the virtual wallet through Lotobolsa. From this service you can accumulate a maximum of 600 euros. If the prizes exceed the limit, they will be credited to the bank account associated with the registered user. Regarding the collection of the money, it must be taken into account that there is a deadline to get the money, which is three months from the day after.

LA VERDAD is not responsible for any errors or omissions that may occur since the official list of the result of today’s Primitiva offered by the state company Loterías y Apuestas del Estado is the only one that is valid.