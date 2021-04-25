You can now check the result of the draw of The pool today Sunday, April 25, 2021. State Lotteries and Gambling Organize this giveaway through the multi-drum system. Through the balls that have come out of these spheres, the winning numbers have been known.

The provisional results of the soccer matches have corresponded to the combination of 1- X- X- X- 2- 2- 1- 1- 1- 2- 1- 2- X- 2- 0- 0. In this week’s Quiniela you win if you do full with the predictions of the goals that have been scored in the League matches in both the First and Second Division. From 10 you can also scratch money. From 0.75 euros you can start betting.

The Treasury also wins in this raffle since prizes over 40,000 euros have to be declared before the Tax Agency. So that holders who have reached this figure will be required to pay 20%. Those who are made with a lower amount will not be held accountable and their prize will be paid in full.

How to collect the prize?



Once we have verified that our numbers are some of the winners, you will want to collect the amount. When collecting the money, if the prize is less than 2,000 euros, it can be collected at any of the lottery points of sale. On the other hand, if you are lucky enough to win a bigger prize, it can only be claimed at one of the financial entities authorized by SELAE as of the day after.

What’s more, State Lotteries and Gambling offers a service called Lotobolsa where it will be automatically entered into your virtual wallet. From this State Lottery and Betting service you can accumulate a maximum of 600 euros. If the prizes exceed the limit, they will be credited to the bank account associated with the registered user. Remember that the prizes have an expiration date. After three months from the day after, you will not be able to collect the money. This applies to all the draws offered by State Lotteries and Betting such as the Primitiva, the National Lottery, Euromillions or the ONCE that you can check the results from THE TRUTH.

LA VERDAD is not responsible for any errors or omissions that may occur since the official list of the result of today’s Quiniela offered by the state company Loterías y Apuestas del Estado is the only one that is valid.