‘Spring grows here’. This is the motto of the program for the Spring Festival that the Murcia City Council has prepared this year and that maintains as its center the two events declared of International Tourist Interest: the Bando de la Huerta and the Burial of the Sardine. Around both parades, more than a hundred acts and activities are offered designed for the enjoyment of “the whole family”.

Music, folklore, circus and magic concerts, exhibitions and gastronomy will make Murcians and visitors “enjoy the roots and traditions of this land”, the mayor, José Antonio Serrano, and the Councilor for Culture highlighted during the presentation on Monday of the program , Pedro Garcia Rex. The event was held in the gardens of the Malecón, where the light and the smell already speak of spring. “Murcia’s is one of the most beautiful springs,” Serrano stressed.

With an expected hotel occupancy of 90% during these days, the program begins on April 9, with the inauguration, at noon, of the 40 huts and will continue until the following Sunday, April 16. In addition to LA VERDAD, the programming can be consulted on the murcia.es website, and the Murcia City Council will distribute 18,000 hand programs in its municipal tourist offices and, for the first time this year, some 4,000 balls with seeds of wild plants from the garden and parsley and mint.

In another of the parades that is gaining more and more followers, that of the Battle of the Flowers (Wednesday 12), coinciding with the opening of the Municipal Gastronomic Center, located on one side of the Romea Theatre, the ‘Murcian Talent’ float will be dedicated to cooking and local products. The work of Murcian chefs and cooks will be highlighted, such as Estrella Carrillo, David López, Andrés López and Juan Guillamón, explains councilor Pedro García Rex.

The president of the Federation of Peñas Huertanas, Juan Pablo Hernández, recalls that the price of drinks and meals in the ventorrillos has risen this year, compared to the previous one, between 5 and 10%. “Suppliers have raised prices between 25 and 40% for us, so we have tried to have a fair impact” in the letter.

On the day of the Bando de la Huerta (Tuesday 11, a holiday in Murcia) the Huerta prints and floats will parade as is traditional. Hernández announces that the main novelty this year focuses on the carriage that will carry the two queens of La Huerta, África Peñalver and Andrea Sánchez, and that it will be pulled by six horses.

The Burial and Burning of the Sardine parade, which will take place on Saturday, April 15, will continue to feature national and international entertainment groups. “The only thing that repeats is the Dragon of Conte,” says the president of the Sardinera Group, José Antonio Sánchez, who indicates that 35 groups will parade.

The ‘online’ sale of the chairs begins this Friday of Dolores

The music will be put on, among others, by groups from Mexico and Ireland, and the color of the pennants with movements to the sound of the drum will be brought by a group from Italy, adds Sánchez. The president of the Association points out that the sale of the ‘online’ chairs for the Bando and Burial parade will begin this Friday of Dolores.

Tunas and folklore



Music will have a special role with classic events such as the Spring Concerts at the Teatro Circo on Monday 10, Thursday 13 and Friday 14 April with ‘Carmesí’ and ‘Nunatak’; ‘Crudo Pimento’, Vera Fauna and Kiko Veneno and Fernando Rubio & ‘The Inner Demos, Los Estanques and Anni B Sweet.

The more traditional sounds will have several stages. Thus, ‘Our Music Sounds in Spring’ will be in the Plaza de San Antolín on Monday the 10th and the Cuadrilla de Patiño will perform. On Wednesday the 12th, the Romea Theater will host the zarzuela ‘La Parranda’ by the Compañía Lírica de Zarzuela de Madrid and, in the Plaza de la Cruz Roja, the folklore festival ‘Viva el folclore’ will take place. While on Thursday the 13th, Los Parrandboleros’ will return with ‘Murcia, la de las flores’ at the Teatro Romea.

From the 10th to the 14th of next month, the XXXIV Tunas Costa Cálida International Contest will be held with the San Basilio pergola as the main stage and the opening act at the Romea Theater. The Superior Polytechnic School of Jaén will participate; the UNED of Elche; the Regional University of the Southeast of Oaxaca (Mexico); that of Agricultural Engineers from the Miguel Hernández University; the University of La Sabana (Colombia) and the University of Medicine of Alicante.

The music halls of the municipality will host the cycle ‘Panorama Salas’, with 11 performances on April 9, 11 and 15.