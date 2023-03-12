San Luis Potosí, SLP.- The Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) announced the LP Gas prices for the week from March 12 to 18 in the municipalities of San Luis Potosi.

According to this dependency, the Maximum price in the state it is $21.55 per kilogram and $11.64 per liter.

Notwithstanding the lower prices of the kilo and liter of LP Gas in San Luis Potosí are $18.67 and $10.08 in municipalities like Aquismón, Tamasopo, Tamuín, among others.

For the five municipalities with the highest inhabitants of the state, including the capital of Potosi, the prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas are as follows:

San Luis Potosí, $20.93 pesos per kilogram, $11.30 per liter

Soledad de Graciano Sánchez $20.93 kilogram $11.30 liter

Ciudad Valles $18.67 kilogram $10.08 liter

Matehuala $21.55 kilogram $11.64 liter

Rioverde $19.24 kilogram $10.39 liter

In this way the costs of the cylinders of 45 kilograms of gas must not exceed $969.75 pesos in the municipalities that are more expensive.

While where the same measure is cheaper it will cost $840.15 pesos and in the capital of Potosi it will cost $941.85 pesos.

It should be noted that these costs are updated by the CRE every week to prevent LP Gas from being sold at high prices in the different states of the Republic, including San Luis Potosí.

The change in the costs of LP Gas will be until next March 18 and may increase or decrease.