





This is the agenda of the twelve candidates for this Tuesday (16), the first official day of the campaign.

Ciro Gomes (PDT): At 7 am, he takes a walk in Guaianases (SP) and talks with the population. At 7 pm, he participates in the inauguration ceremony of the president of the TSE, Alexandre de Moraes, in Brasília.

Eymael Constituent (DC): Sought by Agência Brasil, the candidate’s advice did not inform the agenda.

Felipe D’Avila (New): At 7 am, he visits the Jardim Maria Luíza community, in São Paulo, accompanied by the vice candidate Tiago Mitraud. At 7 pm, D’Avila will participate in a live with councilor and subtitle companion, Fernando Holiday. Then, at 8:30 pm, he will be present at the launch of the campaign for the reelection of federal deputy Adriana Ventura.

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): At 11:40, he participates in a motorcycle ride in Juiz de Fora and a speech at 12:30. At 7 pm, he participates in the inauguration ceremony of the president of the TSE, Alexandre de Moraes, in Brasília.

Leo Pericles (UP): The candidate will start his campaign with a leafleting at 5:20 am at the door of the Magnesita factory, in Contagem (MG).

Lula (EN): At 2:00 pm, campaign at Volkswagen’s door in São Bernardo do Campo. At 7 pm, he participates in the inauguration ceremony of the president of the TSE, Alexandre de Moraes, in Brasília.

Pablo Marcal (Pros):

Roberto Jefferson (PTB): Roberto Jefferson’s adviser informed that there is no campaign agenda since he is prevented from going to the street due to a decision by the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Alexandre de Moraes. The candidate and former federal deputy is under house arrest.

Simone Tebet (MDB): At 10 am, the candidate will meet with representatives of the culture sector in São Paulo. At 7 pm, he participates in the inauguration ceremony of the president of the TSE, Alexandre de Moraes, in Brasília.

Sofia Manzano (PCB):

Soraya Thronicke (Union):

Vera (PSTU):

