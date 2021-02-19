The ONCE Eurojackpot has already left the winners of today’s draw on Friday, February 19, 2021. The lucky ones have been those who have the following five figures on their ticket: 27, 35, 36, 38 and 41. The soles have gone to the numbers 5 and 7. From THE TRUTH you can check the results of this giveaway and many more.

The ONCE Eurojackpot accumulates 10 million euros. A very juicy pot with which to plug holes, pay bills, buy a real estate, implement that idea or change cars. With the six zeros of the prize, many possibilities open up. To win money you have to hit the combination made up of the five numbers and the two suns. The game consists of choosing five numbers between 1 and 50 in a bet that costs 2 euros. The Eurojackpot is held from Helsinku in which 17 European countries participate.

Payment of the prize



The ONCE, which is an institution with more than 75 years behind it, distributes in addition to the daily coupon the Cuponazo every Friday. If the prize of 600 euros is not exceeded, ONCE can make payment in cash at any of the points of sale. Instead, the deposit will be made through a bank transfer if it is a larger amount. Coupons expire after thirty days from the day after. This means that the prize cannot be collected once that period has passed.

This changes if the purchase was made by the via online at JuegosONCE. Once the raffle is finished, an email will be sent to you to let you know if you have been awarded or not. In the event that this is the case, you will be immediately entered into the virtual account that can be transferred to a bank account from this service. Although it must be taken into account that prizes over 40,000 euros will have to be paid to the Treasury, applying a tax of 20%.

LA VERDAD is not responsible for errors or omissions that may occur since the official list of the today’s Eurojackpot result offered by ONCE is the only one that is valid.