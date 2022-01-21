Due to the readjustments published in an ordinance last Thursday (20) in the Federal Official Gazette, the contribution ranges for payments made by the National Social Security Institute (INSS) were changed.

In addition to the ceiling on benefits rising to R$7,087.22, and the readjustment of benefits by 10.16%, based on the National Consumer Price Index (INPC), the rules also follow what was approved in the pension reform in 2019, when the rates of contributions became progressive.

+INSS: Benefit consultation with readjustment is now available on the app

Check out what changes in the contribution from February:

Up to 1 Minimum Wage (R$1,212) – 7.5%

From BRL 1,212 to BRL 2,427.35 – 9%

From BRL 2,427.36 to BRL 3,641.03 – 12%

From BRL 3,641.03 to BRL 7,087.22 – 14%

It is worth remembering that by the rule the benefit ends up being added according to the salary. So whoever earns R$5,000.00, for example, pays:



R$90.90 on account of the 7.5% on R$1,212;

R$109.38 on account of the 9% over R$1,215.35, which is the difference of R$2,427.35 from R$1,212 in the second contribution bracket;

BRL 145.64 on account of the 12% on BRL 1,213.68, which is the difference of BRL 3,641.03 from BRL 2,427.35 in the third contribution bracket

BRL 190.26 on account of 14% on BRL 1,359.03, which is the difference of BRL 5,000.00 from BRL 3,641.03 in the fourth contribution bracket.

Total: BRL 536.18

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

