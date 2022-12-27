Chess player Sara Khadem follows in the footsteps of climber Elnaz Rekabi and has decided to represent Iran in an international competition without the hijab. In the midst of the protests that the country has been experiencing since September against the mandatory use of the veil, the climber said on her return home that she did it without realizing it and since then she has not been heard from. The regime sentenced her to house arrest.

In the case of Khadem, the most brilliant player in the country, she has already competed in the first two days of the FIDE Rapid Chess and Blitz World Cup, which is held in Almaty, without a veil. In the photos distributed by the organization you can see the 25-year-old Iranian athlete in front of the board with her head uncovered.

One of the games she has played so far has been against her compatriot and Grandmaster Atousa Pourkashian, who escaped Iran for the United States years ago and has been competing without a headscarf ever since. The Almaty competition ends on Friday.

under the french flag



The world of chess in Iran has been challenging the regime for years and some of its stars fled the country never to return. One of the most significant cases is that of Alireza Firouzja, who has competed under the French flag since 2021 due to her refusal to accept Tehran’s order not to play against Israelis in international competitions.

Khadem supported Firouzja’s decision at the time and this brought him the first problems with the authorities. Since the first photos of him were published this Tuesday, his future plans are unknown. Will he come back or not? Everything will depend on his family, especially his baby. If he has been able to get him out of the country, I think he will not return,” says Shohreh Bayat, a chess player from Iran who in 2020 was a referee for a competition in China and, after a photo of himself was published with a scarf over his shoulders, received the condemnation of the Iranian authorities who forced him to write an apology letter.

She decided not to, she did not wear the veil anymore, but she did not return home either. She “Survives” as a refugee in the UK. Bayat explains to this newspaper that Khadem “before traveling to Almaty had to sign some special documents and before that he suffered restrictions on her travels due to her criticism.”

Complaints against the system also come from the world of football, where the possible sentence of the player Nasr-Azadani to be hanged is of particular concern. Great national team legends like Ali Daei have shown their public support for the protests and this is not being overlooked by the regime. Daei’s shops in Tehran have been closed for weeks and the flight on which his family was heading to Dubai to spend a few days on vacation together was forced to land on an island in the Persian Gulf.