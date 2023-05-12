President Lula (PT) announced this Thursday (04) that the payment of the 13th salary for retirees, pensioners and other beneficiaries of the National Social Security Institute (INSS) will be anticipated and the first installment will be paid from the 25th. Of this month. Payments will be made in two installments in May and June, respecting the INSS calendar.

The measure will benefit around 30 million Brazilians, who will receive an amount of R$62.6 billion. Normally, the annual allowance, which is known as the 13th, is paid between August and November. This is the fourth year in a row that the benefit is anticipated for the first semester.

The money is always deposited into the insured person’s account from the end of the month in which the payment is being made. In May, payment starts on the 25th for those who have a benefit number ending in 1, without considering the digit. The first to receive are beneficiaries who earn a minimum wage.

The second installment will begin to be paid on June 26, according to the usual calendar for the release of social security benefits. First receive the insured entitled to the minimum wage and then, in early July, those who earn amounts above the social security floor. The payment date for the latter runs from the 3rd to the 7th of July.

Those who receive retirement, pension and aid are entitled to the 13th. Policyholders who earn BPC (Continued Provision Benefit) and lifetime monthly income are excluded from the payment.

Calendar of the 13th of the INSS

Who earns up to 1 minimum wage

End of NIS 1st installment 2nd installment

1 May 25 June 26

2 May 26 June 27

3 May 29 June 28

4 May 30th June 29th

5 May 31 June 30

6 June 1 July 3

7 June 2 July 4

8 June 5 July 5

9 June 6 July 6

0 June 7 July 7

Who earns more than 1 minimum wage

End of NIS 1st installment 2nd installment

1st and 6th June 1st July 3rd

2nd and 7th June 2nd July 4th

June 3rd and 8th July 5th

4th and 9th June 6th July 6th

June 5th and 07th July 7th