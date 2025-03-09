He El Gordo de la Primitiva draw is celebrated every Sunday. To play, five numbers of a 54 table and one more (the key number) of a 10 table must be selected. From 9:30 p.m.

In this draw, You can play up to six combinations of five numbers and key number. The Gordo de la Primitiva allocates 55% of the collection to awards.

The approximate possibilities of succeeding the combination of numbers of the first category (5+1) is 1 between 1,625,100, according to the State Lotteries and Betting website. In the Economist website.es can be checked in lotteries all week.