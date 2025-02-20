The judge José Manuel Clemente Fernández-Prieto He has condemned Luis Rubiales 18 months of fine with a fee of 20 euros a day (about 10,800 euros) for a crime of sexual aggression.

The former president of the RFEF will not go to prison. In his sentence, the magistrate acquits of the crime of coercion to Rubiales and the other three defendants in this procedure: the former women’s selector Jorge Vildathe former football director of the Albert Luque Male Section and the one who was responsible for marketing of the Rubén Rivera Federation.