The winning combination of the Gordo de la Primitiva On Sunday, March 9, 2025, it has been formed by numbers 1, 14, 26, 28 and 34. The key number (reimbursement) has corresponded to 8. You can consult all the results on the 20minutos.es website.

Awards

The Gordo de la Primitiva is played on Sundays, A single draw a week. 55% of the collection is destined to these categories:

1st category: If the 5 numbers of the winning combination and reimbursement are right

If the 5 numbers of the winning combination and reimbursement are right 2nd category: If 5 numbers of the winning combination are hit

If 5 numbers of the winning combination are hit 3rd category: If 4 numbers of the winning combination and reimbursement are hit

If 4 numbers of the winning combination and reimbursement are hit 4th category: If 4 numbers of the winning combination are hit

If 4 numbers of the winning combination are hit 5th category: If 3 numbers of the winning combination and reimbursement are hit

If 3 numbers of the winning combination and reimbursement are hit 6th category: If 3 numbers of the winning combination are hit

If 3 numbers of the winning combination are hit 7th category: If 2 numbers of the winning combination and reimbursement are hit

If 2 numbers of the winning combination and reimbursement are hit 8th category: If 2 numbers of the winning combination are hit

Reimbursement: If the number intended for this award coincides with that of our ticket.

In the Lottery section of 20minutos.es The award -winning numbers of the whole week can be checked.