The winning combination of the Gordo de la Primitiva on Sunday, March 16, 2025 is the one formed by the numbers 2, 14, 18, 41, 47. Clue 1. You can consult all the results on the 20minutos.es website.

Awards

The Gordo de la Primitiva is played on Sundays, a single draw a week. 55% of the collection is destined to these categories:

1st category: If the 5 numbers of the winning combination and reimbursement are right

2nd category: If 5 numbers of the winning combination are right

3rd category: If 4 numbers of the winning combination and reimbursement are right

4th category: If 4 numbers of the winning combination are right

5th category: If 3 numbers of the winning combination and reimbursement are right

6th category: If 3 numbers of the winning combination are right

7th category: If 2 numbers of the winning combination and reimbursement are right

8th category: If 2 numbers of the winning combination are right

Reimbursement: If the number intended for this award coincides with that of our ticket.

