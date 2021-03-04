The lucky ones of the daily draw of the ELEVEN Today, Thursday, March 04, 2021, they have been those that in their tenth have the following five figures: 42061. The La Paga award number has gone to the eleven. From THE TRUTH you can check the results of this giveaway and many more.

The ordinary ONCE award endows each of its coupons with 35,000 euros while with The payment you will have 3,000 insured every month. A prize that many yearn for to have a more bearable life without any financial problem for at least 25 years, which is how long the pay lasts. In addition the endings here are also awarded. With the last four figures you can win 200 euros, with the last three 20 euros and with the final two 6 euros. While with the refund you earn 1.50 euros. In this draw the approximations. The number before or after the winning number is endowed with 500 euros.

Payment of the prize



The ONCE, which is an institution with more than 75 years behind it, distributes a prize every day. If the prize is not exceeded 600 euros, ONCE can make cash payment at any of the points of sale. Instead, the deposit will be made through a bank transfer if it is a larger amount. Coupons expire after thirty days from the day after. This means that the prize cannot be collected after that period has passed.

This changes if the purchase was made by the via online at JuegosONCE. Once the raffle is finished, an email will be sent to you to let you know if you have been awarded or not. In the event that this is the case, you will be immediately entered into the virtual account that can be transferred to a bank account from this service. Although it must be borne in mind that prizes over 40,000 euros will have to be paid to the Treasury, applying a 20% tax.

LA VERDAD is not responsible for any errors or omissions that may occur since the official list of the today’s result offered by ONCE is the only one that is valid.