The ONCE coupon He has already left the lucky ones from today’s draw on Friday, February 26, 2021. The winners have been those who have the following five figures on their ticket: 46556. The number of the series has gone to 070. From THE TRUTH you can check the results of this giveaway and many more.

The ONCE Cuponazo award endows each of its coupons with 25,000 euros. If you have also got the series right, the prize amounts to 9 million euros. A very juicy amount with which to plug holes, pay bills, buy a real estate, implement that idea or change cars. With the six zeros of the prize, the possibilities are very open. Besides the endings here are also awarded. With the last four figures you can win 150 euros, with the last three 15 euros and with the final two 6 euros. While with the refund you earn 3 euros. To these are added six more numbers that have a prize that this Friday have corresponded to 13579, 20886, 21558, 29779, 43834 and 92864. With these numbers you can win 100,000 euros to the five figures and the series from the second to the seventh extraction ; 300 euros to the five figures of the second to the extraction; 20 euros to the four figures of the second to the extraction; 6 euros to the three figures from the second to the seventh extraction; and 3 euros to the two figures from the second to the seventh extraction

Payment of the prize



The ONCE, which is an institution with more than 75 years behind it, also distributes the daily coupon the Cuponazo every Friday. If the prize of 600 euros is not exceeded, ONCE can make payment in cash at any of the points of sale. Instead, the deposit will be made through a bank transfer if it is a larger amount. Coupons expire after thirty days from the day after. This means that the prize cannot be collected once that period has passed.

This changes if the purchase was made by the via online at JuegosONCE. Once the raffle is finished, an email will be sent to you to let you know if you have been awarded or not. In the event that this is the case, you will be immediately entered into the virtual account that can be transferred to a bank account from this service. Although it must be taken into account that prizes over 40,000 euros will have to be paid to the Treasury, applying a tax of 20%.

LA VERDAD is not responsible for errors or omissions that may occur since the official list of the result of today’s Cuponazo offered by ONCE is the only one that is valid.