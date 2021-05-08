The ONCE coupon He has already left the lucky ones from the draw today Friday, May 7, 2021. The winners have been those who have the following five figures on their ticket: 15411. The number of the series has gone to 102. From THE TRUTH you can check the results of this giveaway and many more.

The ONCE Cuponazo award endows each of its coupons with 25,000 euros. If you have also got the series right, the prize amounts to 9 million euros. A very juicy amount with which to plug holes, pay bills, buy a real estate, start that idea or change cars. With the six zeros of the prize, the possibilities are very open. In addition the endings here are also awarded. With the last four figures you can win 150 euros, with the last three 15 euros and with the final two 6 euros. While with the refund you earn 3 euros. To these are added six more numbers that have a prize that this Friday have corresponded to 04165, series 021; 08026, series 062; 22760, series 119; 37681 series 130; 56524, series 036 and 80659, series 063. With these numbers you can earn 100,000 euros at the five digits and the series from the second to the seventh extraction; 300 euros to the five figures of the second to the extraction; 20 euros to the four figures of the second to the extraction; 6 euros to the three figures from the second to the seventh extraction; and 3 euros to the two figures from the second to the seventh extraction.

Payment of the prize



The ONCE, which is an institution with more than 75 years behind it, also distributes the daily coupon the Cuponazo every Friday. If the prize is not exceeded 600 euros, ONCE can make cash payment at any of the points of sale. Instead, the deposit will be made through a bank transfer if it is a larger amount. Coupons expire after thirty days from the day after. This means that the prize cannot be collected after that period has passed.

This changes if the purchase was made by the via online at JuegosONCE. Once the raffle is finished, an email will be sent to you to let you know if you have been awarded or not. In the event that this is the case, you will be immediately entered into the virtual account that can be transferred to a bank account from this service. Although it must be borne in mind that prizes over 40,000 euros will have to be paid to the Treasury, applying a 20% tax.

LA VERDAD is not responsible for any errors or omissions that may occur since the official list of the result of today’s Cuponazo offered by ONCE is the only one that is valid.