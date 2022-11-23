A few days ago, a gigantic poster of the Ayatollah Ruhola Khomeiniholy figure of Shiite revolutionaries and founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran in 1979woke up intervened by a graffiti artist in the framework of the massive protests against the regime.

(You may be interested in: Iran: authorities would not be delivering the bodies of protesters to their families)

With bloody eyes and forehead, Khomeini is no longer the figure of the imam who returned from France as the people’s savior. Died 33 years ago, he is now the symbol of the bloody repression of a nervous regime confused by the popular uprising.

(See here: Iran announces the manufacture of hypersonic ballistic missiles)

After ten weeks of marches, bonfires in which the girls burn their scarves (hijabs) and hundreds of graffiti with the slogans of the rebellion, the weakened government of the president Ebrahim Raisí, acting under the tutelage of the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, He has been unable to calm things down.

Cornered by an insurrection that it did not see coming, the government unleashed a brutal repression: more than 15,000 detainees, close to 350 deaths –among them 43 children and 25 women– and five young people executed after summary proceedings.

They have access

to a modern world (…), they communicate with young people from other

countries and do not feel in the least represented by the Government of Iran

It all started at six in the afternoon on Tuesday, September 13, on a street in Tehran, when the Morale Police – street guards who enforce the severe customs law – arrested Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish girl who was visiting the capital. The reason was that she was not wearing the hijab “properly”.

Amini was put in a van and the guards told her brother Kiaresh that they would take her to a detention center for “an informational class” and that they would release her in an hour. It was not so. Beaten with batons and a severely fractured skull, the young woman was left at Kasra hospital, where she remained in a coma for two days before dying.

(Read: World Cup in Qatar 2022: why did the Iran National Team refuse to sing their anthem?)

Within hours of his death, social networks erupted with messages of outrage from hundreds of thousands of young people across the country. There were street protests, and slogans shared on those networks soon turned into banners and graffiti. From there to the more organized marches, called online, it was only a step: in these rallies, which have not stopped since then, hundreds of girls take off their hijabs and throw them into the bonfires.

Protests spread from the capital Tehran and Saqez, Amini’s hometown, to dozens of cities across the country. Despite the repressive activity of the security forces, first with tear gas and rubber bullets, and then with beatings, mass arrests and shots from rifles to kill, nothing broke the movement. “Woman, life, freedom” (zan, zindiqi, azadi), the marchers continued to chant before the helplessness of the police and guards.

(It may interest you: Iran accuses Israel and the West of preparing a war)

At the end of the 40 days of mourning, tens of thousands of northern Iranians wanted to drive to Saqez, Amini’s hometown in Iranian Kurdistan, to attend his funeral. When the security forces blocked the passage of vehicles on the highway, more than 10,000 people abandoned their cars and continued on foot, determined to go to the funeral.

Most of the women walked without headscarves, in solidarity with Mahsa Amini, and chanted her name, Jina, by which family and friends knew her. Many began to cut her hair, an ancient mourning ritual now turned into a sign of protest that also went viral on social networks across half the planet.

Protests in Iran on Wednesday night.

the climb

It is not the first time that massive protests have taken place in the Iran of the ayatollahs. There were at the end of the first decade of this century, and in the two winters from 2017 to 2020, when workers, employees and merchants came out to protest against inflation, which has averaged 30 percent per year for five years, with spikes of up to 60 percent in certain months. The famine has hit the poorest and impoverished the middle class, sectors that were the popular base of the ayatollahs.

This time, workers and small business owners have been joined by hundreds of thousands of young people, many of them university students. This is relevant: Half of the Iranian population is made up of people under 35 years of age.

(We recommend: Blatter keeps talking: if he were president of Fifa, he would take Iran out of the World Cup)

“They have access to a modern and free world via social networks, they communicate with young people from other countries and they do not feel in the least represented by the Iranian government,” says researcher Hamid Hosravi, from the East Asia Institute in Zurich. , in Switzerland. Hosravi believes that a key support from the West has been to keep Internet service active in Iran, an initiative of US President Joe Biden.

At the time of the Islamic revolution in 1979, barely 100,000 young people they were in college. Today there are about 2.5 million, with a high female participation: around 70 percent of science and engineering students are women. Despite this progress, young women are fed up with the law that requires permission from a man (father, husband or guardian) to travel in and out of Iran, to stay in a hotel and to work, among other activities.

College boys protect their mates. For a few days, at the Sharif University in Tehran, they have formed defense lines at lunchtime so that their companions can enter the canteen reserved for men, without being disturbed by the Moral Police.

(Also: Iran admits to having delivered drones to Russia before the invasion of Ukraine)

“There is a remarkable male-female solidarity, which had not occurred before”, explains Mahnaz Shirali, a sociologist born in Tehran and a professor living in Paris. Several analysts agree that the young women who have the resources to do so have found a path to liberation in the study, and that has opened their eyes.

Iran has been experiencing protests since the death on September 16 of Amini.

“The future of Iran is a woman,” said footballer Ali Karimi, a famous midfielder in the Iranian league, who retired in the United Arab Emirates and who, thanks to social networks, became one of the international spokesmen for the revolt recently.

The players of the national team who participate in the Qatar World Cup joined the protest this Monday, by refusing to sing – the lyrics glorify the Islamic revolution – while the chords of the anthem established by the ayatollahs in 1990 sounded, in the ceremony prior to the match against England.

(This is how women live in Iran, a country where by law they are worth half that of a man)

A few days before the game, the demonstrations -and the repression- intensified. It was three years since the days of bloody November, the massive anti-fair rallies of 2019, and young people and workers returned to the streets en masse in memory of the dead of those days.

French researcher Stéphane Dudoignon, author of the book Guardians of the Islamic Revolution, a State Militia, assures that the language of the official media is proof of how the movement has grown. First they used the word “protests”, then “uprising” and “insurrection” and now some speak of “revolution”, Dudoignon detailed in an article for Le Grand Continent magazine.

Territorial expansion

Another difference from previous years is that the protests are not limited to Tehran, but have spread to Isfahan, Sanandaj, Gorgan and 40 other urban centers, which complicates the repression, since the anti-riot forces cannot be in as many places. distant from each other. “This makes control very difficult,” says researcher Hosravi, who adds that “at times, the regime regains control of the situation, but the next time, the movement resumes.”

The demonstrations draw from different social classes, from metallurgical and petrochemical workers, to small merchants from the bazaars, to middle-class youth from colleges and universities. Even fathers and mothers from religious families have come out to protest because their children have been beaten, detained or killed.

(Iran: authorities would not be handing over bodies of protesters to their families)

Incidents of great symbolism are repeated in the streets, such as when a young man walks past a clergyman and knocks his turban off with a slap of the hand, while passers-by applaud. That and that there is a precedent that worries the ayatollahs in power, the fact that during the marches of 1978 and 1979, which ended with the fall of Shah Reza Pahlavi, it was common for religious friends of his government to do the same.

With the passing of the days, apart from the freedom of women, other demands have arisen: against the corruption of powerful clergymen whose families exhibit their wealth, but also against the enormous military spending that represents 12 percent of public outlays and grew 53% in 2020, in the midst of a pandemic. As the sociologist Shirali says, “the veil is a pretext” and the objective is to “overthrow the regime.”

Difficult to foresee the outcome of the protests. In recent weeks, both the Army and the Revolutionary Guard – cornerstones of the regime – have raised criticisms of the repression and the lack of ability of the Raisí government to seek ways of dialogue.

But there are other reasons for friction. Weeks ago, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei removed Hossein Tayeb, the Republican Guard’s powerful intelligence chief, for questioning whether Khamenei’s son Mojtaba could be a candidate to succeed him. For Tayeb, that opens the way to a dynasty. Khamenei is 83 years old and suffers from cancer: the issue of succession is on the table.

This distancing between the military and the government could lead to a coup, although it is too early to tell. The young people reject that the change will come from the regime itself. In the messages in networks and repeated in the marches, a concept has permeated: “this is not a protest movement, but a revolution that will give birth to a new nation.”

MAURICIO VARGAS LINARES

ANALYST

TIME

More news in EL TIEMPO

