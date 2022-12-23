If you are one of the stragglers who have not been able or wanted to follow the Christmas Lottery draw live, you will probably still not be sure if you can give up your tenths for lost. And it is that, although the number graced with the Gordo grabs all the headlines, there are many smaller prizes that remain off the radar, so it is advisable to make sure that those tickets that apparently have not been lucky are not awarded with a stone or even one of the numerous fifth prizes.

In the past it was quite a ritual to physically go to the lottery administrations to consult the boards with the list of the Christmas Lottery or buy the special evening edition of the newspapers, with a printed copy of that same document. Thanks to the internet, you can check the Christmas Lottery instantly, using a prize search engine like the one offered by LA VERDAD.

This way you can not only review numbers such as 05490, 04074 and 45250, the three great prizes of the draw on December 22. You can also verify the rest of the numbers sung by the children of San Ildefonso, especially the stones that came out continuously and ended up escaping even the most faithful spectators.

Its operation could not be simpler, just enter the number of the tenth to consult in the search box and indicate the amount played. After pressing the ‘check’ button, you will be shown on the screen if the number has been awarded and, if so, exactly the amount received.

Even so, if you prefer to consult the classic prize tables, in the Christmas Lottery special of LA VERDAD you can also find the official list of State Lotteries and Gambling in PDF format, so that you can print it and mark it, pencil or marker in hand , the numbers you have played this year, just like our grandmothers did.

Three months to collect the prizes



Do you have a winning ticket in your possession? Don’t lose your nerve. We remind you that you have three months, from the date of the draw, to collect it. That is, until next March 22, 2023.

If the amount awarded is less than 2,500 euros, you can claim the money at any lottery administration. If you prefer discretion, it may not be a bad idea to travel to an establishment in another town. And it is that there is never a lack of freeloaders when the word spreads that a neighbor of the town has won one of the Christmas Lottery prizes.

In the event that the prize obtained is greater than 2,000 euros, you will have to go to one of the authorized financial entities. You have many options to choose from: Abanca Corporación Bancaria, Banco de Sabadell, Bankia, BBVA, Caixabank, Cajamar, Cajasur BBK, Ibercaja Banco, Kutxabank and Unicaja Banco. The money will be sent by bank transfer, after deducting the 20% that the Treasury takes if the amount is greater than 40,000 euros.

However, you will be happy to know that this ‘pump’ destined for the State coffers is the only one that will be taken away from the prize, since the banks will not be able to charge commissions for the operation or force the applicant to open an account in the chosen entity to request the money.

What to do in the event of an incident with the tenth winners



Logically, in order to collect your prize you need to have the ticket or receipt and, if possible, in perfect condition. If, due to an accident, they have suffered damage, the State Lotteries and Gambling includes an action protocol that consists of filling in a form authorized for this purpose at a lottery sales point, together with which the damaged ticket must be sent. Once submitted, a team from the organization will carry out an expert opinion to verify its authenticity.

If a tenth winner has been stolen, all is not lost either. In this case, you have to formalize the pertinent complaint and appear in court with the documentation of the complaint so that the process can begin.

In the event that the tenth winner is shared by several people, State Lotteries and Gambling determines that all participants must be identified when collecting the money from financial institutions. That is, we remember, if the amount obtained amounts to more than 2,000 euros.