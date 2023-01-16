Home page politics

Caspar Felix Hoffmann, Vincent Bussow

Several NATO countries want to supply battle tanks to Ukraine – and are putting pressure on the federal government. Meanwhile, Moscow is unimpressed.

Visit to Berlin: Poland’s Prime Minister wants to talk about the delivery of Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine.

+++ 6.20 p.m.: Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has spoken out in favor of examining the suspicion of genocide in view of the Russian attacks on Ukraine and its infrastructure. “In view of this brutality, in view of the war crimes and the systematic crimes, in view of the crimes against humanity, we have to see to what extent this does not also take the form of genocide,” said the Green politician on Monday (January 16) during a joint appearance with Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra in The Hague. She had previously met with representatives of the International Criminal Court.

Ukrainian soldiers have arrived in the US for Patriot training

+++ 5.20 p.m.: While Germany continues to argue about the delivery of Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine, a new phase of military support has begun in the USA. About 100 soldiers from Ukraine have landed in the United States to be trained on the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system. That reports a Fox News-Reporter on Twitter. In addition to main battle tanks, the Patriot system is considered a possible game changer in the Ukraine war.

Tank deliveries to Ukraine: pressure on Germany is growing

+++ 3.39 p.m.: International pressure on Germany to supply battle tanks to Ukraine is growing. Before new talks about Western military aid, which are to take place on Friday at the US base in Ramstein, several decision-makers commented on the cautious role of the federal government. Estonia’s Foreign Minister Reinsalu said on Estonian radio on Monday: “For Germany, the decision to provide offensive weapons has particular political weight. But the paradigm has to change so that Ukraine can not only defend itself, but gain the upper hand.”

NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg spoke to the Handelsblatt on the topic. When asked whether Germany needed to move now, he replied: “We are in a crucial phase of the war. We see fierce fighting. It is therefore important that we equip Ukraine with the weapons it needs to win. ”Poland’s Prime Minister Morawiecki also called on the federal government around Olaf Scholz to end the hesitant action (see update from 11.27 a.m.).

+++ 1:02 p.m.: In view of the planned delivery of main battle tanks to Ukraine, Russia is unimpressed. “These tanks are burning and will burn,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday (January 16). According to him, the long-discussed arms deliveries do not change anything about Russia’s military approach. “The military special operation will continue,” he said. The plans would “only prolong this story”. So far, Great Britain and Poland had announced that they would supply battle tanks to Ukraine.

Dispute over tank deliveries: Morawiecki travels to Berlin for talks

Update from Monday, January 16, 11:27 a.m.: Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki wants to make the delivery of Leopard main battle tanks to Ukraine a topic during his visit to Berlin. He confirmed this before leaving on Monday. The important thing is to stop hesitancy and focus on real support, he said. He wants to talk to representatives of various parties about this.

Poland had already announced last week that it wanted to deliver Leopard main battle tanks to Ukraine itself. However, Germany also plays a key role here, since the military equipment is produced here. Morawiecki admitted that Berlin would therefore first have to approve a Polish delivery to third parties.

First report from Monday, January 16, 10:05 a.m.: Kyiv/Berlin – The pressure on the federal government to deliver battle tanks to Ukraine is growing. Only recently was France advanced in the supply of armored personnel carriers, whereupon Germany followed suit. Now it is the British who are putting the remaining NATO partners under pressure. In just 14 weeks, Great Britain wants to send Challenger 2 main battle tanks to the war-torn country to fight against Russia To defend. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he wanted to “encourage allies” to launch their planned 2023 support for Ukraine “as soon as possible for maximum impact.”

Tanks for Ukraine: CDU politician calls for the return of tanks from Qatar

In Germany, the discussion about the delivery of Leopard 2 main battle tanks is further fueled by this initiative. Over the weekend, the Ukrainian ambassador Oleksii Makeiev urgently appealed to the federal government to initiate the relevant processes quickly. However, the armaments group Rheinmetall pointed out that it would take about a year to repair old Leopard 2 tanks.

The CDU foreign politician Roderich Kiesewetter is therefore looking elsewhere for military equipment. He is now demanding the return of tanks that were delivered by Germany to Qatar for use in Ukraine, as he says Süddeutsche Zeitung said on Monday. This is not the Leopard 2, but an anti-aircraft tank of the Qatar type. “The cheetah has proven itself in action,” said Kiesewetter. “We should do everything that can contribute to Ukraine’s victory.” (vbu with dpa/afp)